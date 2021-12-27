Security Operatives Flood Omuma As Uzodinmma Goes Home For Christmas

Residents of Omuma, Oru East of Imo State, home of the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinmma are experiencing presence of security operatives in their locality.

This may not be unconnected to the presence of the governor who was at home for the Christmas celebration on Saturday, 25th December, 2021.

Omuma including other surrounding communities of Awo Omamma and others in Oru East and West have been experiencing disturbances associated with the menace of Unknown Gunmen. Apart from gun shot exchanges with operatives, there have been skirmishes in the area that resulted to loss of lives and property in the area.

Also, it would be recalled that suspected bandits had also attacked the country home of the governor where deaths were recorded.

With the presence of the number one citizen of the state, Trumpeta learnt that the area witnessed heavy presence or both uniformed police and soldiers as well plain clothed operatives.

The presence of the operatives caused serious concern in the community as residents remained calm and only watched development.

At the church service, this newspaper was informed that the presence of the security men limited attendance.

Despite the tensed situation, Uzodinmma was at home to receive visitors and was reported to have had swell time with his kinsmen.