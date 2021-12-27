Ohaji/Egbema President-Generals Salute Opiah Over Appointment As Commissioner …. Intensify War Against Insecurity In Communities

The President-Generals of all the Autonomous Communities in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State have unanimously congratulated the former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly and immediate past member for Oru West, Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema in the Federal House of Representatives,Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nanah Opiah on his appointment as the State Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources.

The President-Generals of the Oil Producing Communities during their emergency meeting yesterday however praised the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma for making the best choice by appointing Rt. Hon. Opiah the Commissioner Petroleum and Natural Resources describing him as the best brain for the job.

Speaking to journalists immediately after the meeting, the President-General of Obile Town Union, leader of all President-Generals in Ohaji/Egbema Communities and Coordinator of Imo State President-Generals,Hon. Kingsley Chigozie Omuruka noted that the essence of the meeting was to proffer solutions for the pressing issues bothering Ohaji/Egbema in general as well as congratulating Rt. Hon. Opiah on his appointment as the Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources.

Hon. Omuruka seized the opportunity and thanked Governor Hope Uzodimma for bringing on board an upright man(Rt. Hon. Opiah)to oversee the affairs of the Petroleum and Natural Resources Ministry.

He described Opiah as a leader per excellence and Apex leader of Ohaji/Egbema people who has touched many lives positively.

According to him,”we are seizing this opportunity to discuss a way forward total smashing of insecurity in the oil rich areas. No more insecurity in my Obile Community. ISPAC is doing great. There will be a hitch-free christmas celebration in my area. I am calling on the sons and daughters of Obile who are living outside the Community to come back and celebrate Xmas with their loved ones as security of lives and property is guaranteed”.

In a swift reaction, the President–General of Umuagwo Autonomous Community,Mr. Nicholas Amadi expressed happiness over the appointment of Rt. Hon. Opiah as the Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources. Mr. Amadi described Opiah as an eye opener, pacesetter and goal getter who has impacted positively in the lives of many people.

He insisted that Rt. Hon. Opiah knows at least 80 percent problem of the oil producing region and would give them needed attention. “The people of the oil producing region will rejoice under the watch of Rt. Hon. Opiah because of his wealth of experience”, he stated.