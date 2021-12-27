Imo Assembly Amends House Rules; To Accommodate Suspended Members Salaries

By Onyekachi Eze

Irrespective of suspension of any Lawmaker who is considered to have deviated from his call to duty by the majority, there is still hope for such a Member, as risk of forfeiture of his salaries and allowances are over.

If what Trumpeta Newspaper gathered from the last plenary session of the House are to considered, there is laughter at the end of the tunnel.

The House had through a motion on amendment moved by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu, and seconded by the Majority Leader, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi, looked into the section of the House Rules where it says that any Lawmaker on suspension would forfeit his/her salary and allowances.

During the last week Thursday, December 23, 2021 sitting, the Deputy Speaker prayed that in accordance to Order XI, Rule 62(7) of the House, and it reads,

“No salary or allowance payable to a member of the House for his service as such shall be paid in respect of any period during which he is suspended from the service of the House under the provisions of these Rules, and or of any other Law”.

According to Rt. Hon Iwuanyanwu, he was of the opinion that instead of such suspended Members to forfeit their entitlements while serving out their punishment, they will now receive all the accrued salary and allowances at the end of the person’s tenure as a Lawmaker.

Iwuanyanwu said, “We all are human beings. Let us all have human sympathy. This motion plainly advocates that instead of any member on suspension to lose out fully, let their salary and allowances be given them at the end of their tenure”.

The House Rules provide that members who are on suspension are not entitled to salary and allowances while on suspension.

By the Deputy Speaker’s motion, it however slightly modified that they should rather be paid at the end of their tenure as members instead of not being paid at all as contained in the House Rules presently.

While ruling in on a voice note, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh commended his Deputy for such a kind motion, geared towards protecting the interest of all the House Members.

At the end, the Ais had it.