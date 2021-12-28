Uche Nwosu Released .Offence Yet To Be Made Known

Information reaching Trumpeta Newspaper has it that Chief Uche Nwosu, the Governorship candidate of Action Alliance AA, in the 2019 Imo Guber election has been released by the Police.

Although no statement has come from Police in this regard, but family sources said the former Chief of Staff to former Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha was set free hours before midnight on Monday.

It would be recalled that Nwosu was whisked away in Gestapo fashion from St Peter Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre LGA, Imo State, while attending church in memory of his Late mother buried a day before.

After the abduction, it took a release from the Imo State Police Command, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Michael Abattam to allay the fears that Nwosu was kidnapped.

Meanwhile, Police is yet to say why Nwosu was arrested, even as unconfirmed sources have continued to reel out various allegations.

Although many people complained about the manner Nwosu was hauled away in the presence of his wife, children, clergy and church goers, but Police said he evaded arrest several times, which led to his arrest in church.

Meanwhile, calls put across to Police sources to confirm or deny Nwosu’s Release from detention, were not picked or replied, but family sources and media Aides to Nwosu insist their Boss have regained freedom from Police Net.