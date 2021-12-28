Ngor Okpala Assembly Seat: APGA, PDP, APC Shop For Candidates .As Bye-election Holds March 2022

The three major political parties in Imo State, namely the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, All Progressive Congress, APC, and the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA have began early search for candidates of election to fill the vacant seat of Ngor Okpala State Constituency.

The office of Imo State House of Assembly for Ngor Okpala was declared vacant, for the failure of the past Lawmaker representing the Constituency, Tochi Okereke fulfilling his legislative duties by attending plenary and other activities of the Imo Legislature.

The Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, by the power conferred on him, after citing the constitution of the Federal Republic, declared Tochi Okereke’s seat vacant, and ordered that fresh election be held in the next Ninety (90) days to replace the out gone Okereke. Okereke was elected into the position in 2019.

Following this development, Trumpeta learnt that PDP, APGA, and APC are already shopping for credible individuals to knock horns for the vacant seat.

Already, PDP Leaders in Ngor Okpala, by directive from party office in Owerri, and Elders, have been meeting on how to handle the dicey situation caused by Okereke.

Trumpeta learnt that two major Aspirants were already on the race before the Okereke debacle.

Although sources said that PDP leaders may expand the scope in fishing out the right person to spear-head the battle against APC and APGA.

In PDP, names like Jeff Nwachukwu (Elele) and Kingsley Odionyenma are been mentioned as already indicated their interests in the race.

In APC, sources said that Mrs Chika Ibekwe, for now remains the only person showing interest in the project.

But indications are that in the days to come, more Aspirants will flood the APC fold for the seat.

In APGA, Dr Diala, who ran as candidate in 2019 election is said to be warming up again.

Even though Dr Diala has joined PDP, but sources said that he may shuttle back to APGA, where he hopes to pick the ticket easily, and quickly reinvigorate his rested political structure.

Meanwhile, Trumpeta learnt that the election will hold late March 2022.

Sources from INEC was quoted to have said that the bye-election is sacrosanct as nothing will stop it from holding, as stipulated by the constitution.

“It is now left for the political parties to put their houses in order, and wait for INEC guidelines for the election which must come around March 2022 because of various factors” INEC source told Trumpeta.