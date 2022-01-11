Kidnappers On Rampage: Ex Imo Assembly Member, Five Others Abducted, One Killed

Going by reports of incidents, it appears that men of the underworld are having a field day in Imo State as rising cases of kidnapping are recorded daily.

On Saturday and Sunday, residents of the state, especially those around Owerri-Ubomiri-Orlu roads and Atta-Amaraku and Mbano areas were scared stiff when staccato of gun shots rented the air to disturb the people after which the rampaging gunmen carted away some persons and took them into captivity.

Trumpeta was informed that not less than fewers persons including a former House of Assembly member, Hon Lawman Duruji and traditional ruler were picked at different locations in the state.

Eye witnesses account revealed that the criminals first struck at Umuodu, Mbieri, in Mbaitoli LGA before that of St Benginus junction, still in the area to pick a popular businesses man Bizzybee before the case of a suspected traditional ruler who was abducted somewhere at Ubomiri. According to witnesses, after picking the man at Y junction, the left the car and little daughter at the place and zoomed off. The ex lawmaker and PDP member has kidnapped on Saturday at Oriegu, Ehime Mbano while returning from a function.

Similarly, wife of a former council chairman, Frank Onwumere was also kidnapped at Okwelle junction in Onuimo LGA of Imo State.

Before the yuletide and even during xmass, Trumpeta also got information of other kidnap cases within the State. There was a case of a man who was kidnapped on Dec 21st at IMSU Gate, Owerri. He was released after payment of ransome.

It was also learnt that a woman was crushed to death by a man fleeing from a kidnap gang after him. The man and his aides, according to reports were not left without gun shots wounds.

Reports further stated that the woman was going home after 9.30am mass at nearly St Mary’s Catholic Church, Ubomiri on Orlu road. An account has it that the gunmen shot on the air to scare people away to enable them escape.

Trumpeta also learnt that a yet to be identified young man was at Amaraku in Isiala Mbano; Residents say kidnapping go on daily at Amakaru unabated in full view of passersby with sporadic gun shots.