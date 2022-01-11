Aspirants Lobby Party Leaders For March 2022 ISIEC Election

By Okey Alozie

As Imolites await programs for the conduct of the Local Government Area, LGA, polls March this year, those willing to contest positions in the upcoming council polls have now swung into action to lobby party leaders and stakeholders of their areas.

Trumpeta correspondent observed that the intending aspirants used the period of Christmas and New Year to visit party leaders solicit for their support in this regard.

Information revealed that many of the aspirants spent cash and food items to their leaders in other to win them over.

Trumpeta gathered that already campaigns for the council poll have started secretly in market square, community hall and town meetings.

The Interim Management Committee Chairmen of Local Government Areas may likely be dissolved before next month ending while any of the council chairmen who wishes to succeed himself has been ordered by the authority to resign without delay.

Parties in Imo State have started again to campaign for the registration of new members as they embark on LGA tore for sensitization.