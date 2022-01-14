Salary Wahala: Heartland FC Seek 14 Days Grace From LMC

Following the continued delay in the payment of players salary, management of NPFL side, Heartland FC have asked for a grace of 14 days from the League Management Company LMC, to enable them sort out the ranging saga.

According to a letter signed by the clubs Secretary, Sam Anozie which was dated 11th January, 2022 to the league organizing body apparently in reply to the body’s letter seeking for clarifications, the club said;

“We are in receipt of letter dated 7th of January 2022 on the above subject matter.

“And in reply thereof we state that the pending issues of nonpayment has been positively addressed and consequently been resolved.

“We appeal for the grace 14 days for us to do the needful and as well show good fate.

“Attached is the payment schedule to show proof that issue of nonpayment is been addressed”, the letter read.

Trumpeta sports desk earlier reported how the players who couldn’t condone the delay and many unfulfilled promises decided on Tuesday to take to the streets to protest their unpaid entitlements but some section of the management who reacted to the incident alleged that the action was instigated by players who were no longer with the team.