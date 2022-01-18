2023 Election: Early Contenders For House Of Representative Show Interest

Apparently aware that this year has full activities that will usher in next election, those interested in contesting for elective positions come 2023 have started showing interest.

By the calendar of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for next general election, candidates for parties would have emerged this year before the election.

In view of the above, those interested in going to Federal House of Representatives have commenced interest.

While some are still at consultation level, others have already made contacts and only waiting for INEC whistle to make their intentions known.

Of the 10 Federal constituencies in Imo, majority of those who are occupying the seats at present are reported to be interested in retaining the seats from 2023.

Trumpeta learnt that already, member for Ideato Federal Constituency Hon Dr Paschal Obi will likely stage a second tenure going by the endorsement some leaders were said to have handed him that no vacancy exists for any other person challenging. The implication is that the medical doctor turned politician will run again even as unconfirmed report have it that he may opt for the PDP. However, shining subtle interest is Ikenga Ugochinyere who has shown interest in PDP.

It is no certain that the Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Rep, Kingsley Uju will run again, Mirian Onuoha is said to be in the mood for another action for Okigwe North.

One of the former lawmakers waxing stronger to return to the Reps in Abuja is Nnanna Igbokwe of Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Fed Constituency. After losing out in 2019, Igbokwe in kicking return to Abuja.

In Owerri zone, the battle for the ticket of Mbaike is between Uche Ogbuagu and Chief Charlvon Amadi’s son, Akarachi Amadi who are looking forward to represent Mbaike.

Still in Owerri Federal Constituency comes a former commissioner in Bar Tony Umezuruike who has signaled to contest again.

Others are yet to show interest, while still watching how things unfold.