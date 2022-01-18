Court Hears Matter Today: Tension In Imo As Sit-At-Home Begins For Nnamdi Kanu In Year 2022 .Gunmen Behead One, Display Body In Community School

By Okey Alozie

There is serious tension and confusion in Imo over the sit-at-home and Nnamdi Kanu’s appearance in court this week.

Information revealed that apart from counter statements from different groups given orders on the sit-at-home, people are tensed up on security situation coupled with threats that they are receiving from different quarters.

While IPOB insist that there will be sit-at-home, the government on the other side wants Imolites to ignore the order of bandit, adding that there is no official circular mandating people to stay at home anytime this week.

People in the state especially civil servants at the state secretariat Owerri and Local Government Areas are now at cross- roads as Trumpeta gathered following the present development.

Our reporter observed that one week after school resumption in Imo, there is still low turnout of student because of insecurity.

Many workers in the public service who spoke to our reporter in Owerri have vowed not to come to work again until situation returns to normal in Imo State.

High court sitting in Umuahia is scheduled to deliver judgment on Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental human right suit pending before it on Wednesday while the group officially issued a statement at the weekend that the sit-at-home will be observed on Tuesday another rival group is said to have declared Wednesday sit-at-home.

The conflicting dates is however bringing confusion to the people.

Right now the government of Imo State is said to have planned to punish workers who complied to the sit-at-home order of IPOB, even traders and their leaders are not left out in the punishment as the newspaper was also told.