2023: Election Seekers In Camp Hope, Await Uzodinma’s Go Ahead Order

As preparations for next year’s general elections begin in the country, politicians in the political camp of the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma are unsure of what the future holds for them in 2023.

Going by guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on the 2023 election, candidates of parties would emerge this year for the various contestable positions.

With members of other parties and a factional group in APC begin to warm up for the hostilities ahead, Trumpeta learnt that followers of Uzodinma are yet to open up on what they want to run for 2023.

Since end of last year and beginning of 2022, those interested in political offices for 2023 have been showing interest in the public. A number of them have made public their intention to occupy any of the offices, unlike followers of the state governor who have kept mute.

Trumpeta was informed that Camp Hope aspirants for the various elective offices are yet to declare intention because of Governor Uzodinma. It was further gathered that since the governor has not made his intention known or disclosed interest on next general election, it would be an anathema for any of his allies to jump the gun and declare first.

The situation is said to be causing disquiet in the political camp of the governor as those eager to show interest have bottled their desire to avoid incurring the wrath of Uzodinma.

Trumpeta was also informed that Uzodinma’s followers have refused to open up on their next political designation to avoid what happened during the state congresses held last year where those who emerged only had his blessing before the final showdown.

A source who pleaded anonymity in the camp further revealed that there is likelihood that Uzodinma would hold a meeting with his cronies to analyze the 2023 elections before giving go ahead to interested bidders.