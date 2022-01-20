No Move To Recall Imo Lawmaker, Ugboma





After hearing from the side of the member Representing Oguta State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Frank Ugboma, strong indications have it that no move to recall him by his constituents.

Trumpeta had in the publication of Thursday Dec 16, 2021 published that there are moves to recall the House of Assembly by aggrieved constituents.

Though, the newspaper had based its reports on complaints from a certain quarter who complaints, elements within the constituency including one Henry Nwauwa had persistently used the social media to accuse the lawmaker of not representing the constituency, thereby giving an indication of plans to move for a recall process. As an elected lawmaker who sought the mandate of the people to be in the House of Assembly, from 2019 till date, the constituents are also privileged to react on his stewardship as their “man” in Owerri.

Efforts the newspaper made to reach the Honourable member for his account before going to press proved abortive.

However, based on the reactions of Hon Ugboma via a letter through his counsel, to the establishment last Thursday, the newspaper has discovered there is no move for his recall by the people of Oguta constituency.

Trumpeta further wishes to inform readers that a contrast to insinuations after the report the newspaper, as a responsible media is doing its part as a watchdog of the society and has no reason, interest or sponsored to malign the person of Hon Ugboma.

In view of the above, Trumpeta regrets the embarrassment the publication may have caused Hon Ugboma or his personality even as the publication has no relationship with the claim of the lawmaker’s lawyer that the report was “maliciously contrived and calculated to drag air clients name in the mud (SIC) and destroy his hard earned reputation which he has……..”

It is important to note that for the years the newspaper has operated objective Journalism founded on truth has been the Trumpeta watchword.

Trumepeta management uses the opportunity to assure Hon Ugboma of better understanding and a good working relationship in future undertakings.