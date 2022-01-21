Royal Rumble in PDP Over 2023 Owerri Zone Senate Position … Onyewuchi Ezenwa, Uche Onyeagocha Set To Tango

One interesting political episode to watch out for in Imo State from now till 2023 election is the awaiting political battle in the PDP between the Senator Representing Owerri Zone, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi and former Secretary to the state government, SSG, Hon Uche Onyeagocha.

Kelechi Mejuobi Deputy Editor in Chief of Trumpeta writes that

While Onyewuchi from Owerri North LGA came on board from the House of Reps in 2019 to occupy the position at the moment and is said to be interested for a return ticket to the upper legislative chamber, Owerri West born Onyeagocha had already declared intention to occupy the position come next year after the general elections.

Trumpeta notes that the race to pick the party’s ticket will definitely be a titanic battle considering the identities and pedigree of the two aforementioned politicians of the PDP family.

Onyewuchi had been in the national assembly since 2011 he picked APGA ticket to win Owerri Federal before joining PDP to run and win a second term. In 2019, Onyewuchi got a lift to be elected for Senate still under PDP and permutations have it that he is working for a second missionary journey while Onyeagocha who dumped his traditional APGA where he also got a House of Reps chance in 2003, has overlooked initial a governorship ambition for a Senate after joining PDP in 2019.

What would make the battle tick is the fact that both contenders are well known and grounded politicians within the party’s fold. Despite joining PDP in early 2019, Onyeagocha has been able to break enough grounds beyond the rank and file of PDP to ask for a Senate seat.

His ability to bulldoze his way and get the favour of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to be made SSG during their brief stay in Government House, Owerri speaks volume and enough signal that he is a force to reckon with in the party at the moment. His outspoken and fearless dispositions to matters in the political field equally give him much leverage to gain sympathy of PDP faithful, especially those of Owerri zone who may consider him a better option to the incumbent.

On his part, Onyewuchi may not be a push over in the game if his antecedents of electoral victories are considered. Having moved from nowhere to somewhere in 2011 when he got a Reps Certificate of Return, repeated the feat in 2015 even under a different party and upgraded elective status in 2019, loosing the return bid may not possible irrespective of the wrong perception his haters would send to party delegates and the electorates.

Already, the years in Abuja as representative of Owerri zone and Owerri federal constituency at the national assembly have given Onyewuchi pronounced advantage clause need to overcome any challenger. The contacts and reach out cultivated within the PDP family would be enormous to give him upper hand against opposition in the mould of Onyeagocha. Cash inflow cannot also be ruled out in Onyewuchi’s war chest as he has been gaining fat allowances as a Federal lawmaker in the past 11 years.

The big purse if properly mobilized may be Onyewuchi’s greatest weapon to overcome other aspirants for the PDP ticket.

Very vital is the interest of the powerful forces that will make things happen in the party cannot be overlooked in the choice of who picks the Owerri zone PDP ticket of senate in 2023.

Incidentally, the major king makers in Imo PDP are from Owerri zone whose interest can’t be discarded when the chips are down. A prominent figure in PDP and the party’s former Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha is from the zone. There are speculations that the former House of Reps Deputy Speaker would be in dilemma about who to support between Onyewuchi and Onyeagocha ahead the party primaries coming up later this year.

Also to be reckoned with in this battle is another big time player of PDP from the Zone, Senator Sam Daddy Anynawu. Going by Anyanwu’s position as the National Secretary of the party with capacity to dictate pace of who gets what from Abuja, there is no gainsaying the fact that a candidate cant emerge without his inputs.. These factors would shape who would emerge the flagbearer of PDP for Owerri Zone Senate after the hostilities of primaries.