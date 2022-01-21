Okorocha’s “Don’t Vote For Who Shot God” Slogan Upsets Imo APC, Uzodinmma’s Allies Party’s .Spokes Man Braids former governor clown

A circulating video where the former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Orlu Zone in the National Assembly, Senator Rochas Okorocha reportedly asked that no one should vote who shot at God in the next general election is causing ripples in the political firmament of the state.

Apparently referring to the December 26th, 2021, incident at St Peters Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre LGA of the state, where gun totting security operatives, stormed the church to whisk away former Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu, Okorocha while speaking at a recent public function came up with the slogan.

Even as no names and identities were mentioned by Okorocha while coming up with the slogan, Trumpeta can reveal that the “Don’t Vote For Who Shot God” chorus appears to be unsettling those closer to governor Hope Uzodinma and his faction of the APC.

Trumpeta noticed once the video clip of the former governor gained attention in the social media, writers and online operatives of Uzodinma came out with counter tackles to apparently challenge what Okorocha composed. Their reactions suggest that the camp of the incumbent governor may have been disturbed by the new slogan.

What however indicated that the APC frowns at the comment of Okorocha is the latest press statement from APC State faction under the chairmanship of Dr Macdonald Ebere, Trumpeta stumbled into yesterday.

According to the statement signed by Cajetan Duke, the State Publicity Secretary of APC, Okorocha, he branded a clown, has come up with another infantile drama.

Though, while applying some unprintable words this medium can’t make public, the position of the ruling party in Imo, judging from the statement suggests that it may have been troubled by the latest tunes of the former governor.

The statement further indicated that the present administration in Imo is bitter about Okorocha’s action hence the Orlu Zone Senator was warned to be wary of his conduct to avoid getting ill treatment after he got one during the Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha era.

Trumpeta can recall that after mild brushes security details of former governor Ikedi Godson Ohakim had with a Catholic priest on Owerri- Okigwe road, opposition elements used it as a campaign tool to make negative comments against him in the next election that came up in 2011.

Since after the invasion of the Anglican during a thanksgiving service in Nkwerre, the Okorocha and Uche Nwosu families have been pointing accusing fingers at the state government as those behind the action.