Nnamdi Kanu, FG Lawyers Trade Words

Against the claims of the federal government lawyer in the case of Nnamdi Kanu that the IPOB leader denied headship of the pro-Biafra group, the IPOB has said Nnamdi Kanu never denied being leader of the group.

In a statement signed by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, IPOB lead counsel

“Our attention has been drawn to the deliberate misrepresentation/falsehood and wrong narratives being perpetuated by some mischief makers, and which is unfortunately gradually gaining prominence on social media platforms and print media. Hence, it is pertinent that we provide clarification and clear the doubt.

S.M. Labaran Esq., who stood in yesterday for the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation is a colleague I hold in high esteem, but I shall resist every mischievous ploy being adopted to misinform the unsuspecting members of the public who were not privy to the details of the proceedings in court yesterday, with a wrong and mischievous interpretation of the purport of the Plea taken by our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

For the records, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never denied being the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) while taking his plea, but only STOUTLY DENIED THE FACT THAT IPOB IS A TERRORIST ORGANISATION AND THAT BEING ITS LEADER IS AN OFFENCE, which position is well informed.

Members of the Public should be well guided that the status of the black market order proscribing IPOB is a subject of Appeal in Appeal Number: APPEAL NO. CA/A/214/2018, pending before the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

That being said, it is only laughable that the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) in their desperate but futile attempt to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it, brought a charge bordering on the status of IPOB, a subject matter of a competent Appeal, where issues has been joined with the same FGN.

Therefore, be properly guided UmuChineke, because we have sufficiently addressed the emptiness of that count and entire charge in our compelling Submissions before the Court, now adjourned to be heard on the 16th day of February, 2022.

We do not wish to dwell further on this subject, but be rightly informed that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu never denied being the Leader of IPOB while taking his Plea yesterday.

Meanwhile, part of the drama that trailed the appearance of Nnamdi Kanu in court on Tuesday and Wednesday was a revelation allegedly made by the counsel to the Federal Government of Nigeria, Shuaibu Labaran, in the treasonable felony case.

Moments after the case was adjourned to February 16th, 2022, the lead counsel to the Federal Government on the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Labaran said Kanu denied membership of IPOB.

Reports monitored online have it that the Federal Government has laid charges of treason against Nnamdi Kanu, including 15 fresh charges which were filed on Monday. Kanu has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. Speaking with journalists outside the court, Labaran said, Kanu “vehemently” denied being an IPOB member. He said, “One of the charges suggesting that the defendant, Nnamdi Kanu is a member of IPOB and he vehemently denied being a member of IPOB. That is very curious and we urge Nigerians to see us through how we are going to prove all those charges against the defendant in no time to come.”