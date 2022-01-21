Ngor Okpala Assembly Seat: PDP Gets Two Aspirants .APC Yet To Show Interest

As the February 26, 2022 date for the House of Assembly bye- election in Ngor Okpala State Constituency draws nearer, two Aspirants have purchased forms for the election, under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, while All Progressive Congress APC, is yet to show interest in the election interms of ready Aspirants.

The Aspirants from the PDP are Chief Kingsley Odionyenma, Chief Jeff Nwachukwu and Agocha Ifeanyi Michael.

The Aspirants have picked nomination and expression of interest forms.

They were sighted at Wadata Plaza, PDP Head Office in Abuja.

Although some persons have shown interest in the APC, they were said to be waiting for the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to give the go ahead before picking the forms, so as not to anger the Governor or spend their monies for nothing.

The PDP Aspirants are said to be optimistic of not only to get the ticket of their party, but to win the main election, saying that APC does not exist in Ngor Okpala, but only at Imo Government House, Owerri.

One of the PDP Aspirants, Chief Kingsley Odionyenma, who is a United States of America trained Medical Practitioner said he will carry the people of Ngor Okpala along, irrespective of party affiliations, pointing out that the moment you are elected a Legislative you are representing the entire Ngor Okpala, not party alone.

He said he has paid his dues in PDP having participated in two previous PDP primaries, and yet remained to support the party than defecting to another political party.

“I am a loyal commited member of PDP. I have served the party in many capacities and now is the time for payback for my loyalty to the party” Odionyenma said.

Asked how he will coordinate his job in far away United States of America USA, Odionyenma said that is not a problem, as service to his people is more important, adding that he will take a leave that will cover all the period he will be a Legislator.

Another PDP Aspirant, Chief Jeff Nwachukwu (Elele) said that he has done his home work and expects to win the ticket.

The youthful Businessman said that Living among the people of Ngor Okpala has afforded him the opportunity to know their problems, and therefore is abreast of the type of Laws that will favour the people of Ngor Okpala.

He said that he has been a grassroot politician, and hopes to maximize that experience in the State House of Assembly.

Nwachukwu said that PDP is grounded in Ngor Okpala, adding that despite State might, APC will find it absolutely difficult to defeat PDP in Ngor Okpala.

“Ngor Okpala belongs to PDP, because our party is everywhere in the LGA” he said.

He promised to run an issue based campaign, which will outline his plans for Ngor Okpala State Constituency, when elected.