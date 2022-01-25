Ideato Reps Seat: Ikenga’s Emergence May Change Political Calculations In Imo .Splashes Millions In Christmas Largesse, Stakeholders Moot Ikenga Consensus .Growing Support Base May Pave Way For Ihedioha Governorship Comes 2024

Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ideato Federal Constituency and National Spokesperson of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu (Ojeozi Ideato) has begun series of consultation visits to critical stakeholders, in a bid to represent the constituency in the House of Representatives in 2023.

The visits so far were greeted by fanfares and massive outpouring of goodwill.

It was gathered that Ikenga’s entry into the race has sent jitters into some quarters, as many of the aspirants to the seat and intending ones did not foresee that an aspirant in the mould of the CUPP Spokesman would join the race, a situation said to have altered political permutations.

He was first received by Ideato South LGA and ward executives of the PDP led by their chairman, Chief Sylvester Durukweaku with the 13 ward chairmen/officials of the party in Ideato South all in attendance.

In Ideato North, Ikenga was also received by the LG and ward executives led by the Ideato North Chairman of the party, Hon. ThankGod Okeke and the 14 ward

chairmen.

Both chairmen were unanimous in stating that Ikenga is of the breed of politicians the PDP and the entire Ideato Nation need at this point, to infuse a breath of fresh air into the political leadership of constituency.

The party chairmen noted in their separate addresses that the greatest asset a party desires, especially an opposition one, is an aspirant or candidate with the potential and capacity to win an election for the party meritoriously.

“This is why we have this large turnout of party faithful today. They have all come out to embrace one of their own and reassure you that the party is ready to work with you and achieve the desired victory for the greater good of our people”, Hon. ThankGod Okeke said.

Speaking to the large crowd of party faithful, Ikenga noted that Ideato Federal Constituency has borne the brunt of misrepresentation and misrule in Nigeria, adding that the people should as a matter of urgency rise to the occasion and take their fate in their hands.

He maintained that nobody in the 21st century sends a mute representative to a legislative house in which the bulk of the work, negotiation and horse-trading is done through hard talks.

“We have had enough of political correctness, we have had enough of unaccountable representation. It is time to send men who will always stand up and be counted when the need arises. We assure you, we will not shy away from the truth, we will not shy away from responsibilities and of course, we will not shy away from our identity. We must ensure that the voice of Ideato Nation is heard loud and clear in the hallowed Chambers of the National Assembly”, he submitted.

Speaking also, the Coordinator for the Ikenga Movement, otherwise known as the Grassroots Development Forum (GDF), Hon. Njesi Ernest who is a former Chairman of Ideato North Local Government, told party leaders and loyalists that the tour was not a campaign one but that of familiarization and an opportunity to celebrate the Christmas season with kinsmen.

He however, added that Ikenga was not an unknown person in the political scene of the country, stressing that it was time for the Ideato Nation to put its best foot forward and send only its best men to represent it.

“To say the least, we as a people can harness the courage, experience, capacity and passion of our son, Ikenga and translate it to qualitative representation for the Ideato Federal Constituency”, Njesi said.

More than 700 bags of rice were distributed as Christmas largesse to party loyalists and locals across the 27 wards and LGA executives in the two council areas.

Each of the 27 wards executives got a minimum cash gift of ₦100,000 as support for the Christmas festivities.

In addition, over 5.4m cash gift was shared with the party executives in both LGAs, while 1million (500,000 each) , and another 1m (500,000 each) were also doled out to his political support groups, GDF, in both council areas.

Each of the 27 wards of the party and the 27 ward directorates of the Ikenga Movement (GDF), a grassroots entrenched structure each received N100,000

While the Ikenga rave continues to spread across the length and breadth of Ideato land, volunteer groups, religious, cultural, youth and non-partisan interest groups have continued to show solidarity and align with the aspiration.

Meanwhile, political analysts believe that the massive support base of Ikenga is most likely to make it a smooth sail for Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha’s governorship bid in Ideato Nation.