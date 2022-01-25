Owerri: Neigbours Foil Suspected Plan of Ritualist To Kill Mother

But for inhabitants of posh Hero’s Apartment, opposite Concorde Hotel, New Owerri, Imo State, a woman would have been dead or severely injured by his son going by latter developments in their house at the apartment.

Residents of the Apartment were stunned in the early hours of yesterday when developments started coming up in the place.

Trumpeta learnt that neighbours apprehended a suspected ritualist (names withheld) when his alleged plans to kill his mother for ritual purposes failed.

According to a video clip which has gone viral in the social media, the young man wanted to kill his mum but the woman rejected the action of the son for attempting to murder her inside their apartment.

This newspaper learnt that the woman who suspected foul play through the actions of the son started screaming and raising the alarm which prompted the media to come to her rescue.

From what was recorded and circulating in the social media, it is suspected that the young man had wanted to use the mother for alleged money making rituals.

Neigbours also suspected that the young man may be into yahoo yahoo plus.

Evidences spotted in viral video gave more insight into what may have transpired to create the suspicion of ritual killing induced action.

Though, police in New Owerri have taken over the matter but as at the time of the report, the Police Public Relations Officer was yet to speak on the matter.