Jubilation Galore As Isi Ogbaku Community Presents Eze-Elect, Damian Osuigwe To IMC Chair

It was a moment of jubilation as the people of Isi Ogbuka Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area presented their Eze -elect, Chief Damian Osuigwe to the Interim Management Committee Chairman, Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Hon John Eke at the council headquarters, Nworieubi on Friday, 21st January, 2022.

The IMC Chairman, , Hon Eke while receiving the Eze Elect, enjoined the people of Isi Ogbaku to live in peace with one another in order to attract more developmental projects from the local and state governments.

The New Eze-elect, Chief Damian Osuigwe in his speech, promised to carry everybody along in his quest to develop the autonomous community. He also solicited the support and cooperation of all and sundry in Isi Ogbaku to enable him to deliver on his mandate.

The vice chairman of Lawa village, the village in Isi Ogbaku which it is its turn to produce the new Eze in Isi Ogbaku autonomous community according to the community’s Ezeship rotational arrangement, Anselm Uche Osuigwe who presented the new Eze elect on behalf of the Elders and entire members of the community including Chief Nathaniel Opara said the choice of Chief Damian Osuigwe as Eze elect is a right step in the right direction judging from his personal contribution towards the overall development of his people which still remains unrivalled even at the moment.

Highlight of the event was when the entire community erupted in wild jubilation immediately the new Eze elect and members of his entourage arrived from Mbaitoli Local Government Headquarters, Nworieubi where the presentation exercise took place.