Uneasy Calm In PDP As Reps Members, Okorocha’s Men Eye Party For 2023

Despite claims by the leadership of the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that the party is open for anyone willing to join it from others, Trumpeta can report that uneasy calm have taken over the mindset of the party members following purported move of some legislators in the House of Reps and others believed to be loyal to former governor Rochas Okorocha to the party.

Due to the reported displacement of three members of the House of Reps who are of the APC, indications are rife that they may change over camp to PDP to run for next year’s general election.

Honourable Ugonna Ozuruigbo of Nkwerre, Isu, Njaba and Nwangele Fed Constituency alongside his colleague like Dr Paschal Obi and Kingsley Uju of Ideato and Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West also of the APC, in recent past, have not been flowing well with the party since Uzodinma emerged governor. Their cases are worsened as they were not part of the recent Ward, LGA, and State Congresses to produce officials of the party.

Trumpeta was informed that the next destination of the affected Reps members with other sympathizers of Okorocha may be the PDP. This permutation became manifested when against all odds, this newspaper noticed that former Governor and PDP governorship candidate, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha attended the burial of the mother of Okorocha’s former Chief of Staff and mother in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu.

The presence of Ihedioha at the burial with Okorocha confirmed the suspected beginning of a political marriage between the PDP and the Okorocha political family that would snowball into them joining PDP.

Further unconfirmed reports have it that should APC be blocked for Okorocha and the Reps members, their next move is PDP.

However, events in the Imo State chapter of the PDP suggest that fear has gripped the original owners of the party who feel that the presence of the newcomers may spell doom for their ambitious. Worse hit by the fears are those who have intention to run for political office in 2023. The fear is hinged on the fact that those coming with Okorocha may be compensated with tickets for elective office against those who had kept faith with the PDP in the past.

It was further learnt that aspirants who had intentions in the past but slowed down have again resuscitated their ambition to avoid not losing out should the newcomers formalize their interest to join the PDP.