Alex Mbata: Why Am For Hope Uzodinma, . Keeps Mute On Owerri Zone Senate

Billionaire businessman, Prince Alex Mbata; of the ABM fame has given reasons why he chose to be strongly behind the administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

Mbata who was a former Pro-Chancellor of Imo State University during the time of Owelle Rochas Okorocha as governor, explained that based on certain empirical evidences Uzodinma has showcased so far he came into office, he could not hide interest for the progress of the present government in Imo State.

The Lagos based businessman with major money making outfits in various parts of Imo State further disclosed that governor Uzodinma doesn’t only mean well for the people of Imo but also is desirous to take the State to the promised land.

He added that what Uzodinma needs to accomplish his dreams for a better Imo State are supports and enabling environment created by the populace for democracy to thrive.

“Governor Uzodinma means well for Imo people. I expect everyone to give him the necessary support to succeed”, Mbata added.

Speaking on his rumoured ambition to run for the senate position of Owerri zone in 2023, Mbata said for now what is uppermost in his program is how to assist the administration of Uzodinma to succeed adding that God is incharge of every deed of man.

The politician who single handedly built a road in the state capital worth millions kept mute when question about his speculated ambition was thrown at him.