Prompt Payment of Salaries;Imo Workers Await Uzodinma’s Fulfillment of 26th Every Month Pay

Following the promise handed to civil servants in Imo State that they would be receiving their salaries before 26th of every month, workers in the state are eagerly waiting for the fulfilment of the promise.

Uzodinma while appreciating the workers and giving them 13th month salaries as xmas bonus for the just celebrated Yuletide season promise to care more for the state employees with prompt payment.

However, a January crosses 25th and 26th, Trumpeta noticed majority of the workforce are yet to receive any alert.

Our correspondent who visited the ministries on Porthacourt road and other locations housing government offices noticed that the promise made by the governor may be a fluke as salaries are yet to flow into the pockets of the workers as at the time of this report.

Our reporter disclosed that as the month of January 2022, entered 20th, expectations were high among civil servants that Governor Hope Uzodinma’s promise would be fulfilled before the end of the week. But as today the Friday the 28th of January, and few working days left for the first month after Uzodinma’s promise, there are strong indications that the promise may not be realized this month.

This development has tongues wagging among the government employees who express doubts about the governor’s prompt payment promise.

A section of the workers who spoke to our reporter in strict confidence for fear of victimisation expressed optimism that Uzodinma will keep to his prompt payment adding that since it is the first month after the promise logistics reasons, especially now the governor went to Cote D’Ivoire for continental engagement.