Reps Member, Chike Okafor In Trouble Over Donation Of Dialysis Machine?

These may not be the best of times for member of House of Representatives Representing Obowo, Ihitte Uboma and Ehime Mbano Federal Constituency, Hon (Deacon) Chike Okafor as his people feel aggrieved over the planned removal of a Dialysis machine from the area to the Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Orlu.

Despite explanations offered by the two time lawmaker of complicity in the matter, Trumpeta investigations indicate that his constituents are not comfortable with him on the matter.

It was learnt that due to unclear information surrounding a Dialysis machine stationed at Alike Health Centre. Youths of the area went beserk and burnt a vehicle when reports filtered in that agents of Imo State University Orlu, IMSUTH came to take it away.

Apart from stopping the vehicle which was burnt not to cart away the Dialysis Machine, youths of the area kicked against the action which they alleged has the connection of their Reps member, Okafor.

But in a recent statement authored by a blogger, one Francis Ndimkoha, believed to be Okafor’s aide, there is no iota of truth in the alleged involvement of the House of Reps member in the matter.

A statement from Okafor’s camp states further

“The unfortunate incident of Sunday 30th January 2022, which occurred at IMSUTH Maternal Referral Centre, Alike, Obowo, should, ordinarily, not be something any sane human being should celebrate, but the bitterness of opposition politics in Imo State has made some people to serially derive pleasure even from unpropitious auguries!

“Hon. Deacon Chike Okafor, the member representing the good people of Ehime-Mbano, Ihitte-Uboma, and Obowo Federal constituency has attracted a Dialysis Machine to IMSUTH, which remained in its unsealed box, as delivered and kept, for safekeeping, at the IMSUTH Maternal Referral Centre, Alike, pending the arrival of other equipment needed for its installation. Upon the donation of a water treatment plant, alongside other equipment, the Dialysis Machine was on 25th January 2022, officially handed over to the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of IMSUTH, in a well-publicized function, which was graced by professionals, traditional rulers, and notable leaders. From this point, Hon. Chike Okafor no longer had control over the Machines he had donated as the management of the Hospital is better positioned to deploy the machines to good use.

“It was, therefore, the decision of the management to deploy the machines to the mother hospital in Orlu, where it will have optimum utilization, as the IMSUTH Maternal Referral Centre, Alike, Obowo, which by the way, was a facility built and handed to IMSUTH to manage by an Obowo son, Mr. Philip Chukwu, while he was an Executive of NNPC. It is, therefore, not a particularly large facility but Hon. Chike Okafor has in the last 6 years, through his various interventions, continued to boost the resources of the facility through the donation of equipment, whilst at the same time renovating over 100 Primary Health Centres and building a cottage hospital in each of the 3 LGAs that make up the Federal Constituency he represents. Let me mention here that this same facility in Alike is one of the venues for Hon Chike Okafor’s popular and laudable medical/surgical outreaches these past 6 years.

“The ugly incident of 30th January, which saw an ambulance belonging to IMSUTH being set ablaze by irate youths could have been better presented to the public, rather than peddling falsehoods and alleging that the bus was a “campaign bus” belonging to Chike Okafor.