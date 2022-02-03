Despite EFCC Threat, Okorocha’s Presidential Ambition Worries Uzodinma’s Camp .Imo Governor’s Sympathizers Flay Orlu Zone Senator Over Desire .Former Governor Most Unfortunate Thing That Ever Happened To Imo, Says IPOB

Even as the Imo State government under Senator Hope Uzodinma is yet to officially react to Owelle Rochas Okorocha’s declaration for Presidency, the Camp of the State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma appears to be uncomfortable with the developments going by what is available to Trumpeta.

After much consultations and tour of various localities to create awareness of his ambition, former governor of Imo State and Senator Representing Imo West Senatorial District, Okorocha on Monday announced his desire to succeed Buhari.

Before now, this newspaper noticed that suspected agents of the state government had taken to othordox and social media worried to blast the former government of lacking what it takes to be President of the country after Buhari.

Trumpeta observed that moments it appeared Okorocha was upbeat about declaring his intention to run, most writers believed to be in the payroll of the state government started launching media tackles on the Senator for Orlu zone.

Judging from the body language of the pro Uzodinma writers, Trumpeta noticed that the governor’s camp are slightly perturbed about Okorocha’s intent to vie for the number one position in the country.

From the beginning of this week, this newspaper noticed that pro Uzodinma writers like Ogubundu Nwadike, FCC Jones Onwuasoanya and Collins Ughalaa not only made a mockery of Okorocha joining the Presidential race but also spoke ill of his intention to be one of the aspirants.

Every available social media space was occupied by the pro Uzodinma writers to showcase dissent to Okorocha’s Presidential interest. Irrespective of the challenge from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which came moments the former governor finished his speech to declare for President, those opposed to him have remained persistent in giving him knocks for the move.

EFCC alleged fresh 2.9 billion naira fraud case against Okorocha on the Monday he told the world his intention to run for President. While the former governor has condemned it as a political witchhunt designed by his detractors to slow him down, Trumpeta notes that it made a mincemeat of the Presidential declaration.

However, Trumpeta noticed that the pro Uzodinma have not rested in calling for the head of Okorocha for making the move.

It is generally believed in the political circle of Imo State that the tackles from the Uzodinma’s men may not be unconnected to the altercation rocking relationship between the former governor and his predecessor who are of the APC.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has described the Imo West Senator, Rochas Okorocha as the most unfortunate thing that ever happened to Imo State.

In a statement scooped online, IPOB accused Okorocha of being a selfish and hypocritical politician whose administration as governor of Imo State was better forgotten.

Emma Powerful, the spokesman of the separatist group, was reacting to Okorocha’s comment that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu took advantage of the pains of Igbo’s.

Okorocha had described Kanu as a smart man who took advantage of Igbo’s naivety.

Responding, Powerful said the evil Okorocha allegedly perpetrated as governor would outlive him and his family.

In a statement, Powerful said: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great liberator and prophet Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the laughable, disgraceful and unguarded statements coming from the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha claiming how IPOB operates and convinces youths in our region.

“Okorocha tried everything he could as governor of Imo State to stop IPOB in Imo State which he failed and now he has started dancing like a mad man by including IPOB in his infamous statement he was using to deceive the gullible minds in the state thinking he can be allowed to use IPOB for political gains.

“Okorocha was one of the most unfortunate things that have happened to Imo State. His infamous administration as Imo governor is better forgotten. Nigerians know him for whom he is; a hypocrite and selfish political fraudster. He should not play his evil politics close to IPOB.

“Okorocha collected many lands belonging to the people of Imo State by force, converted same into his personal property because he was running Imo State as a private estate.

“His atrocities in Imo State are pursuing him and his families, including his son-in-law Uche Nwosu because he could not advise his father in law to allow people their ancestral lands and homes. These will continue to hunt them till eternity.

“Okorocha started this ranting during the jamboree declaration he did in Abuja and mentioned IPOB to appeal to his gullible audience. Since he has decided to use IPOB as a campaign slogan, let him prepare well!

“Okorocha arrested our women in Imo State thinking he can break the spirit of IPOB followers. The present administration in Imo State collected people’s lands he took from them by force and handed back to the owners since then Okorocha hasn’t been himself. He started sponsoring unknown gunmen and cannibalism in the entire region but we will soon expose him.”