Govt Okays N1b For Primary Healthcare, Approves Construction of 135km Rural Roads in Imo LGAs

The government of Imo State has approved the immediate release and disbursement of N1 billion for the rehabilitation of health centres in the 305 electoral wards across the state as part of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s agenda on primary health care.

Also approved is the proposal of the Governor to immediately construct 135 kilometers of rural roads or five kilometers in each of the 27 local government areas of Imo State before the return of the next rainy season.

Rising from the Imo State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 presided over by Governor Uzodimma, the government also hinted that construction work is going on simultaneously on 25 roads in the State.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba said: “In an effort to ensure that promises made by this administration are kept, the 3-R administration has simultaneously embarked on the reconstruction of these roads to assuage the worries of Imo people on the situation of road infrastructure.”

He noted that in addition to the roads, the Shared Prosperity Government has also commenced work on the second balloon- technology driven underground tunnel that would evacuate all flood water from World Bank, Amakohia, Akwakuma, etc axis and discharge them at the Nworie River.

Some of the roads crisscrossing the State that are currently getting attention, according to Emelumba include: Naze/Ihiagwa/Obinze road, Naze/Egbu road, Egbu/Toronto junction road, Warehouse/Emmanuel College/Orlu Junction road, Christiana Hospital Egbu Road, Stadium road Mgbidi, Aboh Mbaise-Itu Ezinihitte road, Ulakwo/Umuneke Ngor Okpala road to mention but a few.

The Commissioner also explained that work is progressing speedily on the two flag-ship dual carriage roads of the government – Owerri/Orlu and Owerri/Okigwe.

Flanked by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Prof. Ginikanwa Nworgu, Commissioner for Works, Barr. Ralph Nwosu, Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, Barr. Kezie Ogaziechi and the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, Emelumba said Council emphasized that the construction of five kilometer roads in every Local Government of the State should be completed before the commencement of the rainy season.

On the approval, immediate release and disbursement of N1 billion for the renovation of primary health centres in the 305 INEC wards of the State, the Commissioner for Information said a Committee was set up to take up the responsibility, noting that, “this no doubt is not a small achievement.”

Emelumba also explained that Council commended Governor Uzodimma for emerging the Focal Person for the Special Agricultural Processing Zone (SAPZ) designed to trigger industrialization from the Agric sector by the Federal Government.

“That is why he travelled to Cote d’ Iviore recently, leading other Governors and stakeholders involved in the project, as Imo is one of the seven states for the pilot project that will be launched later this month in Abuja.”

Besides, he said Council also congratulated Governor Uzodimma on the conferment of the title of “Onye Ndu Ndigbo I,” an honour done him by His Imperial Majesty, the Enyi of Aba, Eze I. A. Ikonne, who recently celebrated his 93rd birthday in Aba, Abia State.

“This is in recognition of the efforts of His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma towards creating a Pan-Nigeria outlook as the title is coming from no mean person than His Imperial Majesty, the Enyi of Aba, Eze I. A. Ikonne.”