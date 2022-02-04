2023 APC Ticket: Alex Mbata, Betty Akeredolu, Mike Nwachukwu Spice Up Owerri Zone Senate Race .Former Deputy Gov, Eze Madumere May Join

Having not produced a candidate that has tasted the senate seat since the party came on board in 2014, APC’s chances of having an elected Senator in 2023 is gradually gaining momentum with few persons expected to run for the position, already doing ground work to heat up the polity.

In 2015, the candidate APC filed in Uche Onyeagocha couldn’t beat Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu while late Chief Emma Ojinere failed in 2019. With 2023 fast approaching, one person the party is sure of throwing his hat into the ring for the contest is multi billionaire businessman, Prince Alex Mbata. Though, a suave business man cum politician who is new in the system, the Owerri North born Mbata is yet to publicly declare interest but assessment of his body language indicates he is hungry for Owerri zone senate. Apart from getting involved in empowerment and welfare schemes to attract the sympathy of the masses, the proud owner of ABM Group of companies involved in manufacturing and oil business recently started romancing the APC in Owerri zone by paying for their offices across the LGAs.

After brief relationship with the Rochas Okorocha government where he was made the Pro-Chancellor of Imo State University, Mbata who runs a foundation too shifted support to Uzodinma and has been using various form to mobilize followership for the present 3R administration.

It is widely speculated that going by his rich purse, affinity with the APC leader in the State governor Uzodinma and contacts within the Mbaise, Mbaike and Owerri clans that make up the Imo East Senatorial zone, he is the sure bet to carry APC flag for the senate in 2023.

Trumpeta observation however shows that it wouldn’t be a smooth ride for the owner of ABM companies considering the interest of the wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu-nee Anyanwu Akeredolu who is from Owerri West but married in Ondo State is reported to be leaving her first lady status to represent the people of the Owerri zone using APC platform. Though Madam Betty is yet to declare interest but events around her since last year she commenced the subtle moves are clear signals of her desire to run.

Despite not been grounded in the state as she would be shuttling between Ondo to Owerri, the governor’s wife is reported to be setting up structures to capture the senate ticket of APC.

This newspaper has it on good authority that the Her Excellency is leaving nothing to chance as her arrival to the state has always witnessed presence of major political stakeholders from the zone flocking her residence for meeting. Further information revealed that formation of campaign structures has commenced and recruitment of coordinators underway.

Not left out in the bid for the Owerri zone senate is a seasoned politician, Chief Mike Nwachukwu. Nwachukwu from Obube, Owerri North who has tried his luck in the past has declared interest to join the race to pick the ticket.

It is not clear what will be his next line of action after serving as Deputy Governor to Owelle Rochas Okorocha. Before now, speculators had predicted that he would go to the senate in 2023, even as nothing so far shows that Prince Eze Madumere is interested in the primaries for APC ticket.

Trumpeta may hold on for now awaiting further development around Madumere to know if he will be involved in the senate contest of Owerri zone come 2023.