Conduct of March 12, 2022 LGA Election In Imo May Not Hold Zero Activities In ISIEC, Parties Offices

The tendency for the proposed Local Government Area, LGA, elections to hold in Imo next month is remote even as the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC is yet to tell the public plans on the matter.

Before the end of last year, Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, indicated interest to conduct LGA elections in the State.

It would be recalled that moments he came into power, one of the appointments made by Uzodinma was the composition of the ISIEC chairman and members under Hon Mrs Ugochi P. Onyeka as the chairman.

According to the chairman of the commission through a public notice, election would hold on March 12, 2022. The action of the commission was in line with Law No5 of Imo State and section 30(1) of Electoral Act, 2010, (as Amended.

However, despite the release of time table for the election into office of the chairman, Vice Chairman and Councilors in the 27 LGAs slated to hold on Saturday 12th March, this year, there is nothing going on at the ISIEC office on Orlu road, in the state capital to show the commission is set for the election.

Indications that the LGA polls may not hold on the said 12th March, 2022 arise from the fact that parties are yet to conduct primaries in line with the ISIEC including zero preparations by the electoral body. In early November, 2021, 16 months after coming on board, the commission through its chairman, Mrs Onyeka had requested all registered political parties wishing to participate in the LGA elections to inform ISIEC in writing of date, time and venue of their primaries between 8th November to 8 December 2021.

ISIEC further insisted that conduct of party primaries by political parties each shall be supervised by ISIEC. But as at the moment of this report, no primaries have been held.

Furthermore, commencement of payment by candidates and presentation of none refundable deposit and presentation of bank tellers were scheduled for the 8th of November to December 8th 2021 yet no sign.

Trumpeta who was at ISIEC office noticed that none of these activities took place within the specified time. At the Orlu road office, the newspaper observed that no such exercise was on during the stipulated period.

Even as last year has ended and this is the second month of the new year, and four weeks to the agreed date of March 12, 2022 election date, there is no evidence of the conduct of LGA elections as contestants from the parties including the ruling APC were yet to pick ISIEC DF form 001 and 002 at their office which was supposed to have been completed before 10th January.

Aside from non purchase of forms by the candidates which would have ended in January this year, nothing of such is taking place in the state to suggest there are preparations for LGA elections in Imo.

For instance, Trumpeta further observed that last date for substitution and withdrawal of candidates by political parties and validation was slated for 2nd February 2022, but as at the time of this report such activity was not embarked upon by the electoral body.

No official of the commission was willing to speak on the matter even as efforts to reach the commission chairman for comments was futile. A visit showed dull moments at the ISIEC and no Commissioner was found within the complex to react to the development.

The state government has also kept quiet on the matter as the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma in several public functions kept mute over LGA election.