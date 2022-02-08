Recognition Of Macdonald Ebere As Imo APC Chairman Okorocha’s Faction Settles For Option B .Insist on Control of Party Exco Through Court Orders .To Conduct Parallel Primaries For 2023 Election

Apparently at the losing end of the struggle for the control of Imo APC structure and party executives at Ward, LGA and State levels, the camp of the former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha are reported to be tinkering for another way forward.

In view of the coming 2023 elections, Trumpeta scooped that last week’s handing over of Certificate of Return and official recognition as APC state chairman for Imo State, has thrown the camp of Okorocha off balance thereby forcing them to brainstorm on the way to go.

Since 2018, APC in Imo has been witnessing crisis with the existence of two major factions; the CampHope (those loyal to Governor Hope Uzodinma) and allies of the former governor and Senator for Imo West Senatorial zone, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

In the midst of the confusion over who was incharge of the party after those of the Okorocha were sacked, a new exco under Macdonald Ebere, believed to be under Uzodinma’s political line up emerged. In 2018, ahead the 2019 election, the Nwafor led exco was sacked by the National Working Committee of Adams Oshiomole. But Nwafor went to court to challenge it.

Meanwhile, the Okorocha group had gone to court to challenge the removal of Dan Nwafor led exco which came into being during the former administration. Despite securing court orders, the APC failed to recognize Nwafor of the Okorocha faction until the recent congresses that produced Uzodinma’s aide, Ebere.

Trumpeta learnt that efforts made by the Dan Nwafor team to stop national from recognizing Ebere, failed as he was accorded the recognition to act as number one party man in Imo State.

This newspaper was informed that the recognition accorded Ebere has sparked off new thinking in the Rescue Missionary political family, as the Okorocha group is known. Trumpeta learnt there had been existing judgments delivered by courts in favour of Nwafor Agents of Okorocha are insisting that except the Supreme Court upturns the earlier judgments, Nwafor remains the authentic chairman of Imo APC.

According to credible sources within leadership strata of the Rescue Missionaries, the struggle to resist complete takeover of Imo APC by the Uzodinma must be continue. It was learnt the pro Nwafor group are planning to challenge the confirmation of Ebere in court.

Apart from seeking rule of law, the Nwafor led team will also run parallel office and programs in contrast to that of Ebere while working on a judicial remedy to regain their positions.

Further to the judicial remedy is the reported plan of the Okorocha groups to plan conduct of separate party primaries later this year if the national body doesn’t intervene to restore them back to office.