2023 Owerri Municipal Seat: Constituents Affirm Solomon Anukam’s Effective Representation, Ready To Re-elect Him

By Onyekachi Eze

As preparations for 2023 general elections are gathering momentum, the people of Owerri Municipal Council, Imo State, have opened up on their readiness in re-electing Hon Solomon Anukam for the Imo State House of Assembly seat.

The Lawmaker who is completing his first term slot has been tipped for a second tenure by his Owerri Municipal constituents.

This was made known when they paid a visit to his residence last week Saturday.

At the meeting, they called on the entire Owerri Nchi-ise indigenes and residents to rally round Hon Solomon Anukam in ensuring that he returns to the State House of Assembly come 2023.

This followed a vote of confidence passed on him for living up to expectations as a State Lawmaker, and for effecting a sound representation with the first mandate given to him.

At the presence of the decampees from APC, APGA, UPP, and other political parties into the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Anukam bagged a unanimous accolades from his constituents.

Trumpeta Newspaper learnt that Constituents from Amawom in the Owerri Municipal State Constituency, expressed satisfaction with the unbridled representation of Hon. Solomon Anukam.

They said so far, he has performed credibly well, and therefore, deserves another term.

They further opined that as the Minority Whip of the 9th Imo Assembly; Chairman House Committee on Finance, and Vice Chairman, House Committee on Education, he had remained vocal at the floor of the House in both areas of bills and motions, as well as contributing meaningfully to debates, regardless he is a first timer.

Anukam’s constituents also affirmed that his community projects which cut across the eleven INEC Wards in Owerri Municipal are evident.

Speaking, Chief Leonard Osuji (Ebubeagu Owere), tagged Hon Solomon Anukam as an embodiment of humility, adding that the Lawmaker had demonstrated good qualities of representation by always being with his constituents at all times. He outlined the various projects executed by the Legislator including the repair and provision of water boreholes, scholarship programs, securing of job opportunities and empowerment programmes among others.

Lending his voice, Hon. Benjamin Ehirim, former UPP Imo State Chairman disclosed that the visit was to identify with the Lawmaker, and to pledge their unalloyed support for the overall benefit of Ndi Owerri Nchi-Ise. Ehirim applauded the honourable member for his passionate commitment and humble disposition despite the challenges witnessed in the State House of Assembly. Hence, reiterated that having done well, he deserves a re-election.

Moreso, Hon Stanley Anaebere described the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as one big and happy family, thus, declared his intention to return as a full fledged member of the umbrella party.

While Mr Okechukwu Emeyonu lamented over deprivation of Owerri people of key leadership positions, and called for unity of purpose among the Owerri Nchi-ise people, Mr Ndubuisi Osuji, lauded Hon. Solomon Anukam for ensuring that democracy dividends get to the Owerri people.

In his assertion, the PDP Owerri zonal organizing Secretary, Hon. Benneth Mere, commended the Anukam over his laudable achievements so far in the parliament. He welcomed the returnees and gave them words of encouragement to win more members to the party.

In his remarks, Hon. Solomon Anukam welcomed and thanked them for their support and show of solidarity. However, he assured them that with their unflinching support, he will continue to do more for the promotion of humanity and for even development of their LGA.