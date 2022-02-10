Hunt For ESN/IPOB Members: Imo: Ebubeagu Operatives Accused Of Killing 22yrs Old Boy, . Disabled Arrested In Orsu LGA

Outcry of extra judicial killings and unlawful arrests have greeted the commencement of operations by local vigilante services of states in the South East zone, known as Ebube Agu.

In a bid to curtail the excessive of criminals especially unknown gunmen and banned members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/IPOB/ESN, the Ebubeagu was floated by each of the state governments including Imo State.

Residents of the state especially those of Orlu zone have started lamenting their operations by accusing the local vigilante of conniving with the security agencies to kill and destroy innocent citizens.

According to information available to Trumpeta, the local vigilante outfit of the Imo State government, Ebubeagu has been accused of killing a 22 year old boy, Chigozie Igbo while searching for the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Okwu Umuoke in Atta Njaba Local Government Area.

An eye witness account from Pastor Christopher Okewuihe of the Defenders of Faith Church who disclosed of the incident said that the deceased was sitting alongside three other youths from the community, precisely beside a roadside food vendor when they sighted the vigilante group in 2 Hilux vehicle advanced towards them.

“As they made an attempt to run, they opened fire on them and Chigozie was hit by their bullet, he died instantly while they continue chasing the other 3, the source said.

As at the time of this report, the community is still searching for the 3 youths, but a source from the community has expressed fears that they might have been detained or killed.

“It’s unfortunate, I saw them with my own eyes, I was just going to buy something when I saw the 2 Hilux with some men with arms wearing black attire, they said they are Ebubeagu, the boys saw them and started running, they opened fire on them and killed Chigozie.

“The other three boys continue running and nobody has seen where they are till now, they might have been taken away or killed.” Okewuihe narrated.

The incident which occurred on January, 28 has thrown the whole community into a mourning mood, while the mother, Mrs Mercilina is yet to get over the shock.

“I want my son, please whoever know where they have sent him should still bring him back to me, he is my only child, how can I survive without him.” The widow lamented in sobs.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson, Michael Abattam has denied knowledge of the incident, insisting that he has not been briefed.

In a related development, security agencies comprising soldiers, police and Ebube Agu operatives have been combing Orsu and Orlu communities in search of suspected IPOB/ ESN members.

Trumpeta learnt that even innocent people from the area have also become victims of the raid as their houses and property are set ablaze at will without verification.

Trumpeta learnt that the latest was the alleged vandalisation of the car and house of a physically challenged person from Orsu who is a staff of the LGA.

Account reports that while in hot pursuit of the suspected IPOB/ ESN who ran into premises of a secondary school in the area, the Ebube Agu operatives confronted the physical challenged person. In the process he was arrested despite providing clue that he works at the LGA as staff. His car and house were also set ablaze too before he was taken to unknown location.