Blood Flows In Imo; 9 Massacred .How Political Leadership Rivalry Led To Killing of 7 in Egbema Community . Suspected Kidnappers On Rampage, Shot 2 To Death at Anara, Isiala Mbano

Not less than nine person lost their lives in some parts of Imo State in the past few days as state of insecurity worsens.

Despite assurances by the state government and efforts by the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to keep off criminal elements from tormenting residents, there is no day deaths arising from insecurity are not recorded in the communities.

From the night of Monday till the early hours of Tuesday, Mmahu community in Egbema, the council headquarters of Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State saw red as about seven persons were brutally murdered by some gun totting hoodlums believed to be acting a script of sponsors, if the identity and positions of the victims murdered are considered.

From what Trumpeta learnt, the attack came from a section within the community against others who are the town union executive officers and the councilor representing the area in the Interim Management Community of the LGA. Apart from the President General of the town Mgbaraho Charles, others sympathethic to the town union executives including the PRO Funky Chinedu Anele were also killed in the gruesome murder. The list includes Nwachukwu Chastity, Okoro Nwabueze, Ndubuisi Nwabuisi, Isaac Ojenya, Ofe Ifeanyirinwoke.

It was learnt that confusion erupted in the community when suspected ex convicts who bolted away from the prison during the recent jail break in Owerri and believed to be enjoying the support of suspected persons opposed to the new Town Union leadership wrecked havoc by killing the seven in a spontaneous raid..

Trumpeta further gathered since the new Town Union leadership came into place, some persons including top shots, uncomfortable with their identities and personalities including the IMC member who is from the community, have been fanning embers of discord culminating in the recent killing by the runaway gunmen.

The nature of the attack saw the assailants go after the President General of Mmahu community, the secretary, PRO and killed them after several gunshots to the defenseless victims.

Not spared was the family of the IMC member who escaped the attack but his younger brother, Okoro Nwabueze was unlucky as he was killed in the process.

A visit by our reporter showed that the town is now deserted at the moment and prominent personalities from the area have gone into hiding for fear of further attacks on them. There was no life at the palace of the traditional ruler known as Eze Mma, who was said to have also fled his domain, same for the House of Assembly member representing Ohaji/Egbema, Hon Hercules Okoro an indigene of the troubled community. Both were absent when Trumpeta sought for comments on killings.

Trumpeta only noticed security patrol on major roads into the community but none was willing to speak on the matter.

A source who offered to talk but on strict anonymity alleged that despite false claims on cultism, the killings have to do with political differences in the community than cult war between two groups, as been bandied about.

“This is no cult war. It is an erroneous impression to say it is cultists. It is just political differences. Since a new PG and Union Exco came on board including IMC member through the instrument of the state government, some interested personalities in the community are not comfortable with that, hence, we have been having crisis in Mmahu.

“How could it be that only those, some forces in the community are against were the ones killed?

“There is more to this is you check the identity and positions held by those killed. Let the state government and security agencies go into this matter properly and unmask those responsible for it” the source added.

Meanwhile, two other persons met their untimely death at Anara, Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo when gunmen who missed a target fired at a direction leaving two dead.

Trumpeta was informed that a man driving a 4wheel truck on the road was accosted by suspected kidnappers. But the vehicle driver was smart enough to quickly alight from his vehicle and took a quick dash off the grip of his abductors who turned round to fire gunshots towards the direction he ran to.

In the process, the motorcycle rider and passenger were hit by the sprayed bullets. While the passenger died instantly, the motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the hospital he was rushed to by sympathisers.

The activities of the gunmen caused panic in the entire Isiala Mbano after the sped off while spraying bullets to scare residents.

Efforts to get police speak on the matter proved abortive as the Public Relations Officer PPRO of the state command couldn’t be reached for confirmation.