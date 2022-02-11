Latest on Egbema Massacre: After Murder of 7 People, More Pro Govt Residents In Death Row

The last has not been heard about the killing of seven persons in Mmahu Community, in Egbema, Ohaji/Egbema of Imo State as the lives of those believed to be sympathizers of the Senator Hope Uzodinma government are in danger.

The Mmahu community was thrown into mournful mood on Tuesday when gun men stormed houses of pro government agents to kill them.

In what appeared more like a political warfare targeted at those government gave positions, the town union president, Ezinna Charles Mgbaraho, his secretary, Chastity Nwachukwu and PRO Chinedu were among those killed.

Also, brother to the government appointed IMC Member of the Local Government Area, Edeme Okork was also killed after his brother escaped the attack.

Trumpeta learnt that even as security agencies have moved into the community to restore peace, information has it that the suspected masterminds of the act who have moved away from the community are still plotting to eliminate more people marked as targets in the killing spree in a fresh attack.

Trumpeta investigation reveals that since the coming on board of Uzodinma and appointment of new town union executives and IMC member from the community in line with state government regulations, some persons have been uncomfortable and their actions leading to incessant killings of Uzodinma’s supporters.

This newspaper recalls that on June 6th, 2021, government appointed Deputy Youth President, Uche Nwokocha was killed in his prime while Onyekachi Ugwoha, another pro government agent was also killed a week after. Anyone supporting the government appointed town union executive like Athanasius Nwokocha, uncle to slain Uche Nwokocha was murdered on 4th July 2021.

Further details to the fresh plots have it that while fleeing, the rampaging killers informed residents that the latest gruesome act is just “part one” and part two will be for surviving Uzodinma’s supporters in the community.

Fear is said to have gripped those who have sympathy for the state government judging from the identity of those killed.