Presidency: Leave Imo Governor Out of Presidential Race -Govt Leave Imo Governor Out of Presidential Race -Govt

Against the background of unconfirmed reports that Senator Hope Uzodinma may join the 2023 presidential race, the Imo State Government has said that the governor is not interested.

Trumpeta had in the last edition asked if the governor has ambition to run for the top position next year.

The newspaper based its position on circulating reports that gained attention in the social media particularly the one carried by a pro Uzodinma blogger and sympathiser of the 3R administration, Ebubeagu Ekenulo on his social media platforms.

Opening up on the matter, the state government through the commissioner for information, Hon Declan Emelumba, said Uzodinma is not running for the Presidency.

The statement from Emelumba said “The attention of Imo state government has been drawn to rumours making the rounds that the Executive Governor of the state, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma has joined the presidential race.

“There is no truth whatsoever in those speculations which are the handiwork of a desperate and idiotic opposition hell bent on distracting the governor from delivering on his mandate to Imo people.

“The Governor has neither contemplated contesting for the presidency nor informed anyone of such intention.

“Apart from being preoccupied with the delivering of democracy dividends to the people and making their lives meaningful, Uzodinma is committed to serving out his tenure satisfactory.

“Imo people and all political associates of the governor nationwide should disregard the malicious rumours as a vain attempt to smear the name of Uzodinma.