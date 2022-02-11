Oru East Council Boss Nyerere Hails Uzodinma, Meets With Stakeholders

By Okey Alozie

The Interim Management Committee Chairman of Oru East local government area, Nze Nyerere Ogbonna has praised the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma for transforming Imo State into modern model state.

The IMC chairman made this commendation during his meeting with stakeholders of Oru East LGA at the council headquarters Omuma Wednesday, 9th of February 2022.

Hon Nyerere Ogbonna eulogized the governor for fixing Imo roads as well as bringing good standard of living, adding that there is need to reciprocate to the governors good gestures.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the IMC Chairman hinted that construction and grading of roads have started.

He revealed that over 5km roads will be fully constructed in the LGA.

Speaking further, he disclosed to the stakeholders that 10 model schools will be constructed soonest in the LGA. He also hinted that 12 Health centres will be built in the LGA very soon.

The stakeholders of the community which include traditional rulers, President Generals of autonomous communities, youth leaders, women leaders, political appointees and religious leaders expressed happiness for the people’s oriented project of the share prosperity government of Senator Hope Uzodinma.

They congratulated governor Uzodinma for living up to their expectations within the 2yrs he has been in office as the Chief Executive of Imo State.

The stakeholders at the end of the meeting passed vote of confidence on governor Uzodinma for fixing their roads as well as empowering youths and women of the area.

The IMC chairman further assured his people that governor Uzodinma will never disappoint them.

“I want to congratulate you for your ability in bringing your selves together.

There is power in number” he said.

Hon Nyerere who described the governor as a gift from above revealed also that he is committed to provide enabling environment for investors to come and help develop Imo.

Hon Chigozie Nwaneri, the lawmaker representing Oru East in the State House of Assembly, during his own speech at the stakeholders meeting, declared that the governor is truly working to transform Imo, adding that Imo State is now a construction site.

He disclosed that every corner of Imo State must be developed this time.