Assa Ngugo Community Insists On Eze Vitus Uchenna Kasa, Thanks Uzodinma For Recognizing Monarch, Asks Trouble Makers To Keep Off

Indigenes of Assa autonomous community in Ikeduru local government area of Imo State has unanimously agreed to throw their weight behind the newly installed monarch, Eze Vitus. U. Kasa. The people of the area thanked the Executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma for issuing staff of office to their beloved monarch.

Assa autonomous community which is made up of 9 villages have been longing for a traditional ruler who will continue from where their late traditional ruler stopped. One of the criteria, according to them, is to ensure that the people’s choice emerges. The people however expressed joy over the decision of the Governor to issue staff of office to HRH Eze Vitus Uchenna Kasa , alongside 50 new traditional rulers to reign in the community as custodian of culture and the tradition of Assa people.

The members of the community advised those opposing the legitimacy of Eze Vitus Uchenna Kasa to sheath their sword, they said the late monarch ruled for some years before his death, hence the kingship have to move to another area. They said the late King have already ruled.

The members of the community also maintained that no matter how long a king rules or how short, the truth remains that such king have ruled in his own time. They said another monarch have to be given a chance to lead his people and in his case, the monarch have to emerge from another area.

They said their allegiance lies with the new monarch, HRH Eze Vitus .U. Kasa and they will go at length to support his kingship.

They acknowledged the fact that the late traditional ruler of Assa autonomous community, HRH Eze Declan Francis Nzeji Abaronye (Assa 1 of Assa) did his best as a traditional ruler.

They expressed optimism that the new monarch, HRH Eze Vitus.U.Kasa will bring further development in the area and ensure that the culture and tradition of Assa people are being upheld.

The members of the community who spoke with newsmen said that the people of the area have resolved to work with the current government and submit themselves to the new monarch, HRH Eze Vitus Kasa whose track records reflects that of a good, wise and people oriented traditional ruler.