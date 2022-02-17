Gunshots Boom In Imo Communities; Ebubeagu, ESN/IPOB Members Clash .Many Residents Killed, Houses Burnt

Insecurity appears not to be in a hurry to leave Imo State at the moment as gun shots exchanges between Ebubeagu operatives receiving support from security agencies and suspected Eastern Security Network/IPOB members in Imo communities.

There is hardly a week that passes in Imo State without gunshots heard in several communities across the state.

Trumpeta investigation revealed that the local areas are in turmoil as operatives of Ebubeagu, the security outfit of the state government move into the hinterland to combat the menace of the ESN/IPOB members.

However, the situation is worsened as suspected ESN/IPOB are said to be fighting back after the Ebubeagu operatives were accused to be involved in wanton destruction of lives and property.

Trumpeta learnt that Umuaka in Njaba LGA to Okporo Orlu in Orlu LGA and Orsu are no go areas as the suspected ESN/IPOB members fight back Ebubeagu operatives who have been raiding the areas.

This newspaper further learnt that staccato of gunshots have been booming and disturbing the peace of the place making the resident to be in panicky state.

The reports further state that it is a war like situation in Orlu and Mbaise areas as both Ebubeagu and IPOB/ESN members clash.

Trumpeta learnt that fierce looking men called Ebubeagu operatives operate around Oru East, Orsu and Orlu areas shooting sporadically to scare away.

Residents have been crying out that any house they enter, young male adults were dragged out and asked to be undress. Once there is a mark on the body, they person is not only arrested but taking to unknown location and handed bullet shots under the allegation of being an IPOB member.

The face-off between the Ebubeagu and ESN/IPOB leads to show of gunshots that disturb the peace of the people.

Meanwhile, the wanton destruction in the state has attracted the attention of the House of Reps members who have called for a probe.

Following a motion on Tuesday by member Representing Ahiazu/Ezinihittee, Hon Emeka Chinedu on the floor of the House, over the invasion and killing of lives with property destroyed, the House called for a probe.

Parts of Mbaise including Ezinihitte and Ahiazu Mbaise were areas Ebubeagu operatives invaded to week havoc.