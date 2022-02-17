National Secretary, Youth Leader Position: APC Disappoints Izunaso, Opiah, Nwadike, Nwoha .Fails To Start Sale of Forms For Convention

The expected desire of some members of the Imo State Chapter of the APC to occupy national offices of the ruling party, got a temporary setback as the party was unable to commence sale of forms to interested bidders.

Going by the earlier arrangements of the party as announced on January 19th, 2022, sale of forms for those willing to contest for national offices of the party in the scheduled National Convention was to start on Monday, February 14,2022.

But checks by Trumpeta indicated that nothing of such commenced on the said day which left aspirants disappointed.

This newspaper was informed that the inability of the National Caretaker Committee to begin the sales of forms that would herald the convention has become a minor setback for the contestants from Imo State.

Even as a clearer picture of who gets what based on sharing formula has not been made public, not less than four members of the Imo State Chapter are reported to be gunning for national positions of the party in the scheduled February 26,2022 National Convention in Abuja.

Earlier before now, a former Organizing Secretary of the APC and one time Senator who represented Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Osita Izunaso had declared intention to run for the position of National Secretary of the party.

Also interested in the post is Chief Batos Nwadike, a former political adviser to the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, while ex speaker of Imo Assembly and former member who represented Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah is also said to be interested in the same national scribe job.

For the National Youth Leader position, Hon Jeff Nwafor is among those who got disappointed by the failure of the national body to start sale of nomination forms for the convention.

Trumpeta was informed that the aspirants from the state including others who have intentions to be elected to occupy a national post were uncomfortable no activity related to purchase of forms started at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The aspirants from Imo who declared intention to run for national offices had been making intensive outreach and campaigns to win supports and votes during the convention.