Covid -19: Imo Govt Insist Only Vaccinated Persons Shall Enter Public Places

By Okey Alozie

As part of its effort to eradicate Covid-19 pandemic, Imo State government has embarked on Covid-19 community mass vaccination campaign.

During the flag-off at Heros-square Thursday 17th of February 2022, the Governor of Imo State, Dist Senator Hope Uzodinma disclosed that only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed in government offices, adding that every Imo citizen must take the vaccine.

In his words, “Don’t allow yourselves to be deceived, the virus will not kill those that are vaccinated.

Remember, the pandemic is not yet over. As leaders we must encourage our people to get vaccinated now.

Those who are not vaccinated will have their selves to be blamed” the Governor said.

Speaking further, the Governor told traditional rulers, President generals of communities and other stakeholders to create more awareness on the Covid-19 and the need to get vaccinated.

He revealed that over 10 mobile clinic vans will be moved to the various communities in Imo State to provide medical attention to people as well as give free covid-19 vaccination.

He maintained that Imo State is now one of the most successful states in Health sector due to its strong effort in fighting covid-19 pandemic.

According to the governor, scientific methods were used in slowing down the community transmission of covid-19.

He also said that First Class, isolated centres were provided including equipments which he said made Imo State to be placed to a recognized group.

He further said that the covid-19 issue was a great test to the ability and capability of the shared prosperity administration led by him.

He thanked the President for addressing the Health issues in Nigeria perfectly. He also thanked the voluntary organization and various groups that made the supply of the vaccine possible.

Information also revealed that the vaccination of covid-19 will now be made available to the door steps.

We gathered that civil servants who were unable to be vaccinated after this exercise will be shown the way out of service.