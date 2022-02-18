Araraume Keeps Followers Waiting For Next Move . Yet To Open Up On Contest For Elective position

Two time Senator of Okigwe zone, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has left his numerous followers guessing what lies ahead for him as he keeps mum over next general election.

The question of Araraume in the political scene has put his followers in quagmire as they are yet to know his next political designation.

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume of the APC has always ran for elective positions in the state since the advent of nascent democracy in Nigeria.

As 2023 is fast approaching, most of his followers are waiting in earnest to know what the fair skinned politician has in stock for them as interested bidders for 2023 election begin to show themselves before supporters.

When first election debuted in 1999, Araraume ran under PDP to win the Senate seat of Okigwe zone. He returned to the senate in 2003 before he vied for governorship of Imo State still under the PDP in 2007. In 2011, he was among those who wrestled for the governorship again using the defunct ACN party.

Araraume was also part of the PDP aspirants for 2015 election but went to APGA to vie for the same position in 2019.

After the failure of the out for the Senate bye-election of Okigwe zone he lost in the law courts in 2021.

Having had a stake each year of election since 1999, Trumpeta learnt that his followers in the famous Destiny Organization campaign outfit are eagerly waiting for the next position he would go for in 2023.

After losing the senate position of Okigwe zone in 2021, Trumpeta learnt that the campaign outfit of the multi- million naira businessman is still erect to back him run for another contest.

Speculations are high that in his Destiny Organization political family are still strong for him to show face for one of the elective post in 2023 even as he is yet to open up or give signal to followers on what he has in mind.

When Trumpeta visited his Onitsha road campaign office as well as the MCC Road Guest House all in Owerri, the state capital, that always witnessed beehive of activities in the years preceding election, no activity has been noticed as only domestic workers milled around the place.

When contacted, one of the strong followers of Araraume and a former director in Destiny Organization revealed that they are eagerly waiting for the Senator to open up on what he wants to gun for before moving into action.

Trumpeta learnt that unlike in the past he formed a well knit campaign outfit a year to national elections, nothing is happening this year which has kept his supporters guessing for on his next move.

This newspaper gathered that what may have delayed Araraume opening and oiling his campaign machineries is because he is yet to overcome the challenges he encountered while trying to become Senator of Okigwe zone which Senator Frank Ibezim got.

Another factor that may have also slow paced his political activities was the loss of the Board Chairman of NNPC his name was dropped after earlier appointment by President Mohammedu Buhari.