Nzeruo Extols Uzodimma’s Midas Touch For Good Governance, Tasks Imolites On Support

By Onyekachi Eze

Apparently aware of the developmental strides of Governor Hope Uzodimma, in all the nook and crannies of Imo State, two years after his emergence, a former Legislator of the Imo State House of Assembly (8th House), who represented Oru East State Constituency, Hon. Nkenna Nzeruo has reaffirmed Uzodimma as the true messiah of the State, especially in his human capital development and infrastructure wise.

The Legislator extended gratitude to the Governor for his monumental achievements, two years after.

He best attributed Uzodimma as a man with the midas touch for excellence and good governance.

Nzeruo made the expression over the weekend, in Owerri, while fielding questions from Journalists.

Expressing gladness on the present leadership state of affairs of Imo, especially as it concerns governance, Hon Nzeruo gave the Governor a resounding pass mark .

He stated that, Imo State before Uzodimma’s assumption of office could be said to be a charade, exhibited by her poorly executed democracy and lacking in people’s participatory procedure.

Hence, he said, Governor Hope Uzodimma didn’t only come to serve the people, but has lived to fulfill all his 2019 campaign manifesto to Ndi Imo.

Speaking of participatory Governance, Nzeruo argued that such couldn’t have been possible without the quarterly stakeholders meeting initiated by Uzodimma immediately he came onboard.

According to him, the Stakeholders meeting has gone a long way in changing the old narrative which was alien to Imo people before 2019.

He submitted that as a listening Governor, he carved the avenue for interaction with the Imo masses; through which respective villages and LGAs bare their needs.

The Governor in response presents his scorecard.

Nzeruo opined that, such practice explains why the present administration values public opinion, which forms part of the programs and policies that are documented.

Still relishing on the two years anniversary of Uzodimma’s government, Hon Nzeruo who currently represents Oru East LGA as a Commissioner in the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, buttressed on the human and capital development made possible by the 3R Leadership in the State.

Following the recent trend in technology advancement, Nzeruo extolled Uzodimma for the massive valentine technology empowerment to Imo State youths, held at the Heroes Square, Owerri, on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Imo Government had through the office of SSA Social Media Influence handed over technology apparatus (phones) to thousands of youths. There were also car beneficiaries of the program.

He said the Governor is not only creating opportunities for the young ones, but said he is building a reliable future for them.

He didn’t forget to mention of the massive youth, women and men empowerment programs both in cash and in areas of specialties like skills acquisition, technology and farming.

On the area of education, Nzeruo commended the Governor for improving the standard of learning across the academic levels from Primary to University level.

In conformity with the 3R mantra of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery, the Oru East born Lawmaker doffed hat for Uzodimma for recovering all Imo’s assets illegally diverted by the previous administrations.

He stated that by recovering those State and individual property, back to the original owners, posterity will always remember him as a Governor who didn’t come to amasse the Imo’s patrimony.

Moreso, Nzeruo pleaded on Imolites, irrespective of party affiliation and social status to close ranks and come together for the common purpose of salvaging the State .

He remarked that it has never been heard that a State has two Governors at a time, nor that a State progresses in the light of crisis, rather, he asked that they should not relent in offering prayers to enable the Government thrive.

He begged that anybody with diverse opinion or political leaning contrary to the present day government should not use it to cause uproar or disaffection among the youths, but, should ensure that peace reign supreme at all times.

Hon Nzeruo added that if not that Governor Uzodimma was a determined man ready to serve the State selflessly, all the quagmire that bedeviled the State could have been a distraction to him.

However, he asked that with all the laudable footprints established already, which also comprise of road constructions, reconstruction of school blocks, rehabilitation of health facilities and revitalization of moribund Industries for the purposes of job creation should be enough reason for one to say goodbye to selfish opposition.

Governor Uzodimma was also hyped for approving the numerous projects ongoing in the ISOPADEC LGAs of the State.

The projects which are seriously receiving attention and speedy construction ranges from classroom blocks, construction and rehabilitation of health centers, general hospitals, water projects, electrification and road projects.

The Oru East representative in ISOPADEC while expressing optimism that the aforementioned projects would soon be completed, didn’t mince words in reiterating their human and economic values when completed.

Hence, he urged Imolites to guard what they have jealously, maintaining that the Governor has come to correct the ills of the past Governments.