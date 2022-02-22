Obasi Felicitates With Samdaddy On Grand Reception As PDP National Scribe

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Ahiazu Mbaise and a frontline aspirant for Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency in the forthcoming 2023 general election, Hon. Chinecheta Anslem Obasi has felicitated with the newly elected National Secretary of its party, Distinguished Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu on his grand civic reception organized by Imo PDP to honour him since his emergence as the highest national officer of the party in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Hon. Anselm Obasi described the grand civic reception being organized for the National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party as very apt and commendable stressing that Samdaddy deserves the honour and warm reception been giving to him having emerged as the national secretary of the party at the last national convention in Abuja.

According to Obasi “Distinguished Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu is a great party leader who has contributed immensely to the growth and success of PDP over the years and i am optimistic he will make our party and Imo state proud using his good office”

Speaking further, the Ahiazu Mbaise born PDP stalwart who hails from Ihitte Akpim in Okrika Nweke Ekwereazu who is also the Chief Executive Officer of CHIANS INVESTMENT LTD, one of the leading office and banking automation companies that heralded the coming and implementation of Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN ) Magnetic Ink Character Recognition – MICR Cheque Policy in Nigeria reiterated that the emergence of Senator Anyanwu as the national secretary of PDP will be a boost to the desire of the People’s Democratic Party to return back to power both at the National level and especially in Imo State ahead of the forthcoming general election.

The former house of assembly aspirant for Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency at the 2015 general election and currently a frontline aspirant to represent the good people of Ahiazu Mbaise come 2023, called on all party members to close ranks and work together for the overall victory of the party at the polls. He maintained that unity of purpose is what its party needs now to wrestle out power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He therefore enjoined all members, leaders and stakeholders of PDP in the state to give the National Secretary of its party, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu who is an illustrious son of the state all the necessary support to succeed in his new national assignment.

The PDP stalwart in his submission assured that Ahiazu PDP members, leaders and stakeholders alike will give the PDP National Secretary the maximum support it deserves to ensure he succeeds in his new office.