At Last, Okorocha’s Men Move Into PDP Ozb, Uju, Obi’s Supporters Grace Party’s Event In Owerri .Ex Chair, Ihekweme, Onwukaike Dump APC Return

By Onyekachi Eze

The speculations that loyalists to the former governor of Imo State, now Senator representing Imo West at the National Assembly, Abuja, Senator Rochas Okorocha may dump their former political parties, APC, for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have become a reality following the presence of their supporters and allies at the PDP function in Owerri, yesterday.

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party yesterday held a grand reception in honour of an Imo son elected into the National Secretary position of the party, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (Samdaddy).

Aside the trooping out en messe of the card carrying members of PDP across the nation to the venue at Kanu Nwankwo sports complex, Owerri, other set of people that got the attention of the crowd were loyalists to Okorocha.

Trumpeta Newspaper correspondent who followed the happenings at the Kanu Nwankwo Event centre saw core followers of APC House of Reps members from the State; Honourables Kingsley Uju, Ugonna Ozuruigbo and Paschal Obi chanting solidarity songs in support of their principals.

The OZB fans with branded vests and billboards circulated the entire arena.

Although neither OZB, Uju, nor Obi were spotted at the venue, the presence of their “fans” on their shirts and boards cannot be divorced from the initial feelings of their dumping APC for PDP. The Reps members are die-hard allies of Okorocha.

It was also noted that both Okorocha, Uche Nwosu and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume may be the next batch of big politicians to be officially welcomed into the umbrella party.

Political pundits have it that their supporters presence could have served as the biblical “John De Baptist” who came, cleared the road and announced the coming of Jesus Christ. Same, they said could be likened to the public display by their die-hard fans.

In a related development, another set of decampees welcomed yesterday by the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyiorku Ayu were former appointees under the Rochas Okorocha, Rescue Mission administration.

They are; Hon Paschal Onwukaike, former Nkwerre TC Chairman, Pastor Frank Onwumere, SA Imo Security Network, all under Okorocha’s regime.

Also, former State Chairman of PDP, who recently joined the Governor Hope Uzodinma’s 3R government, Chief Charles Ezekwem was welcomed back in the PDP family.

According to Ezekwem, after brief sojourn with the 3R government, he had to return to PDP so as to continue in his desires to serve the people, and ensure that PDP comes out successfully in the next elections.

It would be recalled that after his emergence and inauguration as PDP National Secretary, Senator Samdaddy embarked on reconciliation visit to critical stakeholders.

Among the reasons for the tour was to woo major political titans back into the party.

However, the move, we learnt may have led to the defection spree witnessed in Imo PDP yesterday, while more are said to be underway.