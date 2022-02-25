Ngor Okpala Bye-Election: PDP Will Shock APC Again In Imo – Maduka

A Frontline senatorial aspirant for Imo East senatorial district and Chieftain of the People’s Democratic party PDP, Sir Basil Maduka said his part PDP will shock APC again in Imo State. Sir Maduka disclosed this recently to Journalists in his office. According to him the People’s Democratic party PDP recently shocked the APC in Abuja by winning all the council election stressing that the party is set to re-enact that episode at Ngor Okpala house of assembly bye-election. Sir Maduka said that the local government is predominantly PDP and the party in the area has all it takes to win the election adding that he will give them the desired support to ensure that the emerge victorious in the election.

Sir Maduka said that the people of Ngor Okpala can be trusted because they know when to shift the chaff from the wheat adding that they have done it before and there is no doubt that they will do it again because they are aware that APC has failed Imo people, a party that has impoverished the people inflicted them with hardship, hunger and insecurity is ravaging the land while innocent youths are being killed on a daily basis, therefore no sane person will vote APC in any election pointing out that Imo people cried out during the era of former Governor Okorocha but now they are passing through hell in the hands of Governor Uzodinma. He said that the seven months of PDP witnessed a turnaround and people have bestowed enormous confidence in party but Uzodinma has not only relegated and ignored the people of Ngor Okpala since the inception of his administration and cannot expect to win election in the area now besides the APC candidate in the election Nze Blyden Amajirionwu who has been Governor Uzodinma’s appointee has not attracted anything to Ngor Okpala neither has he used his position to affect any life in the area. Sir Maduka therefore said that if APC likes, they can March round the booths in Ngor Okpala ten times or militarize the election, there will be no room for rigging and warned INEC officials deployed for the election to apply caution and not allow themselves to be used to avoid being made scape goats.