2024 Governorship: Onyirimba Pledges to Transform Imo through Industrial Revolution

By Stevenie Michaels.

The former Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Okigwe zone in 2021 and a governorship hopeful in the state, Attorney Charles Chibuike Onyirimba has assured Imolites that through his transformation agenda for the state ahead of the forthcoming 2024 governorship election, he will ensure the state witnesses what he termed ‘industrial revolution’

The US based Attorney and philanthropist of high repute disclosed this to our correspondent over the phone while commenting on the state of affairs in the state.

According to him, ” In actualizing efficiency in government, every adult citizen in Imo state must be involved in politics and if our dear state must attain the status of an entity, then there are basic infrastructural cum- economic developments that must be on ground. Every government must be saddled with the responsibility of developing it’s state and every serious government must conceptualize an economic plan and propel it to reality”

He reiterated that Imo State is blessed beyond measures with both human and natural resources stressing that the state is undoubtedly the hub of intellectuals in the South Eastern part of the country and with it’s record of academic excellence, one cannot overemphasis the decent attributes of the state.

However Attorney Onyirimba regreted that most of the resources inherent in Imo state are still untapped while the revenues generated from the resources tapped are not reflective in the lives of Imo people. He opined that development in Imo State has been dampened and stagnant, maintaining that past governments have done their bits to enhance development in the state, but the state is yet to attain that enviable height it should.

He reminded Imo people that elections are around the corner and Imo electorates have power bestowed on them through the use of their PVC’s to elect capable hands who will stir the affairs of the state and drive Imo state forward.

In his words “there is need for an industrial revolution in Imo state, we have a reliable workforce of youths who are technologically savvy, youths who are willing to contribute their quota in building our dear state. Imo state is in dire need of a government that will grant access to the youths, the presence of the youths in modernization and development is paramount therefore we must engage them in nation building. Imo state is blessed with various natural resources such as Crude Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Solar & Wind Power, Zinc, Lead and Natural Gas. The state is blessed with profitable floras such as Obeche, Bamboo, Rubber, Mahogany, Palm Oil etc” he stated

The legal luminary further stressed that if these products mentioned above is well harnessed can guarantee sustainable growth and development in the state. He also pointed out that Imo people need government that can guarantee job creation through investment in agriculture, commerce, industry etc. A government that can engage our youths gainfully, a government that can guarantee accountability in office and transparency therein.

Speaking on the issue of rising insecurity in the state, Onyirimba pointed out that for development to thrive in Imo state, then the state must ensure safety of lives and property not just for the people of the state but also for investors, partners and visitors who are willing to work with various stakeholders to enhance development in the state.

In his words “development ought to be decentralized, the government must device a means of extending different projects down to rural areas. This will further improve standard of living, decongest the cities and enhance accessibility. Development must not be seen to be partial, every area of the state must be accorded all dividends accruable to the state”

As the general election draws nearer, Attorney Charles Onyirimba urged Ndi Imo to look beyond party affiliations, sentiments and political biases and vote their consciences. He further called on Imolites to ensure that their votes count and as well shun all electoral vices and vote for the right candidates in order for the state to get to its desired level of development.