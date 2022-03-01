Imo PDP Shakes Over Achike Udenwa’s Link To New Mega Party

The Imo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is at the verge of losing some of its egg heads as a top shot in the party, Chief Achike Udenwa is linked to the new mega party many prominent Nigerians are planning to float.

Udenwa was governor of Imo State 1999 to 2007 under PDP. He has remained in the party until late reports filtered in that he is among those championing the formation of a new political outfit known for now as the National Movement.

According to what Trumpeta learnt, should this story be true about Udenwa’s involvement , the Amaifeke-Orlu born former governor may not be alone in the plans to quit as he would go with die hard followers and supporters abound in Imo PDP.

Reports revealed that the new party packaged by former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as point man has other known political figures behind the formation.

Even as Udenwa is yet to react on the publications in some national dailies linking him to the formation of the new party with the likes of former governors Lucky Igbnedum and Murtala Nyako Imo PDP is already feeling the heat of his possible exit despite that he appeared at the party’s last function.

Trumpeta learnt that fear and trepidation have already hooked members of the party over the development.

As the new party is still at formative stage, this newspaper gathered that uneasy calm has pervaded PDP camp in Imo as the near absence of the former governor in the affairs of the party in recent times have sent shivers down the spines of the members who are worried by the revelation.