How Ngor/Okpala Assembly Bye-Election Was Won & Lost As PDP Kicks

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to cancel the bye election held in Ngor Okpala on Saturday 26th over what they described as electoral fraud.

The PDP accused the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma of perfecting evil plans which led to armed invasion of polling booths, kidnap of INEC staff and snatching of ballot boxes and election materials.

Briefing newsmen on Sunday at the party office, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Imo State, Engineer Charles Ugwu OON said in the early hours of the election day being 26th of February 2022, the people of Ngor Okpala had began to come out en masse to exercise their franchise and their responsibilities to the Imo House of Assembly. He said unknown to the people of Ngor Okpala, Governor Hope Uzodinma and his cohorts have covertly perfected an evil plot to prevent the people from exercising their constitutional mandate.

The PDP through her chairman revealed that on the eve of the election, Governor Hope Uzodinma personally mobilized truck-loads of security agents, police, DSS, Navy, Airforce, Armed thugs to invade Ngor Okpala local government area and unleash mayhem on the electorates. PDP said the armed groups operated freely, maiming and shooting sporadically. Engr Ugwu while speaking on behalf of PDP, said those armed groups abducted staff of INEC and agents of PDP and carted away electoral materials and results sheet.

He said it was a clear case of declaration of war on the people of Ngor Okpala, adding that it was a total invasion on one of the fairest of all LGA elections in Imo State.

He condemned the actions of a police commissioner in Imo State, Mr Hussaini Rabiu, whom they called a known accomplice of Governor Hope Uzodinma. Engr Ugwu said CP Rabiu led the combined group of armed thugs, security operatives and Uzodinma strike force that also provided cover for appointees of Governor Uzodinma, members of Imo State house of Assembly and members of APC to invade polling units and left people injured and in their own pool of blood.

The PDP said CP Rabiu also aided in the illegal collation done by collation officers at private homes and Sentiero hotel located along the airport road Owerri. He said in over 50 polling units out of the 193 polling units, electoral materials were forcefully carted away with INEC adhoc staff to Sentiero hotel along Sam Mbakwe airport road to thumb print ballot papers and formulate results in favour of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said few of the areas affected by these electoral fraud include ward one; polling station 008, and 016, ward two; polling station 015, ward 3; polling station 002, ward 4; polling station 004 and 010, ward 5; polling station 002, 006, 011, ward 6; polling unit 001, 003, 007, 008, 009, 011, ward 8; polling unit 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, ward 11; polling unit 002, 004, 010, and 012. He said there are many other polling units affected by the electoral fraud. He said there was massive intimidation of voters in all the wards.

He said uniformed policemen attached to the Speaker of Imo House of Assembly charged towards opposition party agents and assaulted them and aided crime, he said this goes contrary to section 25 to 60 of the electoral act as amended. Imo PDP therefore condemned in strong terms what they described as the anti- democratic conduct of Governor Uzodinma and the political office holders serving under him. They described Governor Hope Uzodinma as the illegitimate occupier of Government House, adding that it is on record that Governor Hope Uzodinma carried out his criminal desperation to achieve power. The PDP said this time, Governor Uzodinma’s antics will fail.

They called on INEC to outrightly cancel the February 26th 2022 bye- election held in Ngor Okpala. They said if INEC fails to do so, the fraudulent outcome will reflect the barbaric manipulation of the Uzodinma led APC Government.