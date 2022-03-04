Okporo Clan Consultative Assembly Holds Grand Home-coming For Kinsman, Professor Peter Achunike Akah

By Onyekachi Eze

Sunday, March 6, 2022 will be a great day in the land of Okporo community, in Orlu Local Government Area, Imo State, as the immediate past Acting Vice Chancellor of the Imo State University, IMSU, Owerri, Professor Peter Achunike Akah will be given a heroic welcome by his kinsmen.

Prof. Akah was appointed the Ag Vice Chancellor of IMSU last year by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

The erudite Professor is a product of the foremost University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, whose great exploits in the Federal University earned him the appointment by Imo State Government in 2021.

Relishing in his numerous impacts while he held sway as IMSU VC, a Group under the aegis of, Okporo Clan Consultative Assembly, OCCA, is set to welcome back the Professor.

In a media release signed by OCCA, not only that they lauded the Prof for promoting academic excellence among Lecturers and Students of the institution, they also tipped him as a servant Leader.

The reception was further highlighted as an avenue to celebrate him over his indelible footprints at IMSU, and for his community service, towards the promotion of humanity.

Prof. Akah, according to his Okporo kinsmen served the State with diligence, which gave rise to the numerous achievements in the institution.

Part of the release reads, “Posterity will always remember you as the VC under whose watch Students of College of Medicine, IMSUTH graduated and inducted, after over 15 years of stagnation.