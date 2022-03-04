Two Years After, Imo Assembly Permanent Site Wears New Look

By Onyekachi Eze

It is a cheering news that the complex housing members of the Imo State House of Assembly, located along the State Secretariat avenue, New Owerri, is wearing a new look.

The permanent site became a danger zone lately 2019 after the swearing-in of the members of the 9th House sometime in June over cracked walls and shaky foundation.

In order to avert harm that could be associated with collapsed building, the members deserted the place to where they are managing now along the famous Heroes square boulevard, New Owerri.

However, the dejected complex was placed on map by the present administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, when contractors were mobilized to go to site.

One year to the end of the present dispensation, speedy rehabilitation work is in top gear.

The elated Speaker of the House, RT Hon Kennedy Ibeh, alongside his colleagues of the 9th House yesterday embarked on inspection of the project.

After which, he expressed his delight over the pace the reconstruction work was going.

Ibeh, on behalf of the Lawmakers commended the Governor, Hope Uzodimma for being a listening Governor and puting the affairs of the Legislator in the scheme of affairs.

The Speaker disclosed that the massive reconstruction of the Assembly complex was neglected by the past administrations, but Uzodimma within his two years stay took the bull by the horns.

RT Hon Ibeh maintained that from his observations, in tandem with that of the Members, it was a new complex, and not a reconstruction.

He argued that the quality of job so far is a top notch.

Fielding questions from the House of Assembly Correspondents on when the members would return to their site, the speaker who spoke in affirmation said as soon as the contractors handling the place hands the keys over to them.

According to Ibeh, “due to the nature of the materials needed for the work, wherein some are being imported, in less than two months from now, this place would be ready”.

Speaking further, he expressed optimism that by the time members would return to the permanent site, Law making would take a different, more healthy shape, considering the conducive environment they will be making the Laws.

He further assured the State Government a full support of the Legislative Arm towards enabling a more viable, people oriented projects and policies.

The inspection tour took place after the House duly adjourned its next Plenary Session to Tuesday, March 8, 2022.