Eulogies, As Okporo Clan Consultative Assembly Roll Out Drums For Prof Akah





By Onyekachi Eze

Sunday, March 6th, 2022 will remain evergreen in the hearts of sons and daughters of Okporo community, in Orlu Council Area of Imo State, as they organized a resounding welcome party, in honor of their son, the immediate past Acting Vice Chancellor of the Imo State University, IMSU, Owerri, Professor Peter Achunike Akah.

Held at the Mega 1 Event Centre, Akanchawa Road, New Owerri; the reception experienced a thunderous applause for the Professor over his indelible footprints at the State owned tertiary institution, under an Acting capacity in a period of twelve months.

Apart from Professor Akah’s immediate family members and kinsmen present, it was a roll call of Academia, captains of industries, as well as Religious and Community Leaders.

Recall that Governor Hope Uzodimma last week removed Akah as the Acting VC, and replaced him with an Njaba born legal luminary, Chukwumaeze.

Earlier in his opening speech, the Chairman of the occasion, Barr. Robert Odera Udensi reverenced God for making Prof. Akah an intellectual with class, and, through his sagacity, left good legacies in the school.

Governor Hope Uzodimma was also appreciated for the appointment, as well as Owerri residents for giving the Prof an enabling environment to perform.

In his commendation, Barr. Udensi said, ” People of Okporo Clan are very industrious, humble and peace loving. We have eminent personalities that no Government in power would not like to tap from our knowledge, be it as an appointment or otherwise.

“To my brother, Prof Peter Akah, you have done us so proud. It’s not usually how long, but how well. Within a space of one year, you positively touched that citadel of higher learning. Your coming home is with joy and love because you didn’t disappoint us. We are proud of you”.

The Member representing Orlu State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Paschal Okolie, Dr. Vin Udokwu, league of Professors present at the occasion all hailed Peter Achunike Akah for his outstanding nature.

They recapped that the evidence around and within IMSU, and Imo State, are eloquent testimonies that he truly utilized his time and leadership acumen effectively.

While some of the Professors spoke at length of Akah’s penchant for excellence, others like the Orlu Honorable Member thumbed up for his integrity.

However, in his address, the Acting National President of Okporo Clan Consultative Assembly, TPL Austin Ukanwa Ugoh, FNITP, gave God the Glory for a day like this, and for making the event a success.

The President’s address reads, “Like the Scriptures says, to everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven. We are gathered today because a journey that started well, ended well. Ndi Okporo is celebrating because a son of theirs they sent to the land of the unknown has returned home triumphantly.

“Professor Peter Achunike Akah, was appointed Ag. Vice Chancellor of Imo State University about 13 months ago by the governor of Imo state, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma. His appointment was based on his reputation as one of the best scholars and academic administrator still bestriding the shores of the earth today. He was tapped and assigned with the huge responsibility of restoring the State’s Citadel of learning back to its days of excellence.

“As a proud Okporo son and an academic lion who knows his way out of the Labyrinth of any institutional fog, Prof. rolled up his sleeves; took up the gauntlet, and within the shortest possible time, did what Napoleon Bonaparte could not do. The rest is now history. Like the Latinos will say “ Veni Vidi Vici”. Prof went, He Saw and Conquered”.

Austin Ukanwa who currently occupy the position of the National Secretary of Nigerian Institute of Town Planners NITP, continued, “It is not how far but how well. To his credit, Imo State University became more pronounced globally, through the International Visibility-webometrics initiated by him. He midwifed the establishment of 4 new programmes, namely, Bsc Anatomy, Physiology, Chemical Engineering, and Petroleum and Gas Engineering. Prof Akah, through his magic wand successfully secured the accreditation of 44 programs including Law, Medicine and Surgery, and Optometry. The major highpoint of these milestones is the clearing of the backlog of depressed and overstayed Medical Students by graduating and Inducting 131 of these Medical Doctors under 12 months of his acting capacity.

“At the home front, Prof. Peter Achunike Akah, PhD is like a Cow head, it cannot be hidden in a pot of soup. He is a Community leader who has demonstrated brotherhood and enthusiasm in the affairs of his people, especially in their areas of academic pursuit. Practically, Prof. is the number one Academic Advisor of Ndi Okporo. He has elected to ensure that our people do not miss out on the rung of academic excellence. Therefore most qualified sons and daughters of our community in many citadel of high learning, including Imo State University is a consequence of his exerting influence in the academic industry.

“You have made us proud. You came home pure, incorruptible and without blemish. As a result, your kith and kin from far and near are rolling out drums, timbrel and dance to welcome you home. We also thank the Almighty for keeping you safe while your appointment lasted. Ndi Okporo wish you good speed. Divine protection to your family and uncommon favour in your future endeavours”.

Reacting, the elated Prof. Peter Akah thanked his kinsmen for the show of love.

He confessed that the past one year as IMSU VC had been challenging, but through their support and his love for productivity, he was able to surmount the obstacles, hence the achievements.

Akah opined, “I am leaving office, but I am not leaving IMSU. The University right from Sam Mbakwe era had been in existence and it’s going to outlive all of us”.

He seized the opportunity to appreciate all who made his Leadership worthwhile, even as he doffed hat for Uzodimma for finding him worthy.

Highlight of the reception was the consecration of Prof Akah and his family by Rev. Fr. Prof. Ogbonna, who also testified of the wonders the Okporo born VC performed while on seat.

Also, Okporo Clan shocked the erudite Professor with a gift of brand new mega deep freezer, among other presents.