Chibuzo Ekwueme Declares For Aboh Mbaise House of Assembly Under PDP, Assures Quality Representation





By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

A son of Umuebi Ahiazu in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State Mr Chibuzo Ekwueme over the weekend declared his intension to represent his LGA in the Imo State House of Assembly under the umbrella of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking to Trumpeta Reporter in his home town Umuebi Amuzu, Mr Ekwueme said that he has declared his interest to run for the position in all the 12 wards of Amuzu, which comprises the 4 villages that make up the Oke block for them to knew his ambition to represent them.

He noted that his intension to represent Aboh Mbaise is borne out of passion since it is the turn of Amuzu to represent Aboh Mbaise in the Imo State House of Assembly.

Ekwueme said that over the years he had nurtured the idea to give his people Ndi Aboh quality representation added to the fact that it is the turn of Amuzu and assured that Amuzu and Aboh Mbaise would be given the best representation that they deserved.

According to him, in the first place we need someone who has the interest of the LGA at heart, as well as someone who can speak for the youths women and children”.

Mr Ekwueme further said that if given the opportunity to represent Aboh Mbaise in the House of Assembly, he was going to create job opportunities for youths, women and defend the community and LGA when it comes to representation, “that’s why I have come out to stand in the gap to represent our people who have been denied so many opportunities in the past two and half years now”.

He equally stated that he was not disappoint them rather he would bring all the necessary things due for the LGA.

Ekwueme also noted that as a person who attended a Seminary School where fear of God respect and morals are taught, he would make sure that he carried the people of Aboh Mbaise along in the scheme of things.

He also mentioned that the new era of politics is not about how old one had been in the system rather it should be what he had done to support his party to grow.

The politician further mentioned some of his contributions so far to the development of the party to include buying of Laptop, two mobile phones for the E-registration going on the LGA level adding and that he was not afraid of other people coming up for the contest, because he was sure of victory and has what it takes to represent Aboh Mbaise LGA.

Contributing, the PDP chairman Amuzu Chief Emma Ulogwrama thanked Mr Ekwueme for his courage and zeal to come out from Amuzu to represent Aboh Mbaise in the House of Assembly, adding that since the history of Imo State nobody from Amuzu had represented the block and assured him that his fight is the fight of the party and that it is a collective fight.

Also in his remarks, one of the leaders in the party from Amuzu, Dr Sabinus Amakaulo in his appreciation to Mr Ekwueme said since it has entered into Amuzu it was no longer an Umuebi affair rather a project that deserves the support of the entire LGA. He also noted that Amuzu PDP has the numerical strength to deliver and as such would not toy with the people of the area.

“We have what it takes to represent Aboh Mbaise and the time is now, we are not going back because it is our turn to produce the next house member”.